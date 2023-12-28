The Morning Briefing: Some Heroes Wear Delta Uniforms

Top O' the Briefing

I know you're expecting Kruiser, but he left the Briefing in my care today and tomorrow. After all, it's the fourth day of Christmas, and he's trying to figure out what to do with four calling birds, three French hens, two turtledoves, and a partridge in a pear tree.

But seriously, he's spending time with family, and I say more power to him. Speaking of family, I'd be remiss not to start by wishing my sister Ashley the happiest of birthdays, so feel free to send her your best wishes in the comments section.

The week before Christmas, most of my family went on a vacation to Sevierville, Tenn., in the Smoky Mountains. It's the third time we've done a trip like this before Christmas, so I don't know if you can really call it a tradition. But I look forward to these trips as a nice getaway.

We always take our time in the national park as we drive through it, but we don't do much of the touristy stuff in Sevierville and Pigeon Forge. I rode one of the mountain coasters for the first time (I want to ride it again when the weather is warmer), and my nieces spent hours ice skating. We did some shopping at the outlet stores, and we ate a lot. My mom even made some Christmas treats.

My brother, sister-in-law, and I did several distillery tastings, and I spent way more money than I should have on bourbon and moonshine. One of the distilleries we visited was Shine Girl, whose owner is Dolly Parton's niece. Danielle Parton is an Air Force veteran who opened Shine Girl in 2022, but we didn't get to meet her.

Danielle's flavors skewed more feminine — I don't mean that to be dismissive or disrespectful, but rosé moonshine and lavender moonshine didn't appeal to me as a dude. She did have a coconut moonshine that was good and a red velvet moonshine that was phenomenal; I wound up buying a bottle of the red velvet.

But enough about me. Let's talk about one of the most interesting stories from yesterday. Delta Airlines has a reputation for reliability and good service, but one Delta employee has become an unlikely hero for taking on a mouthy transgender person (but I repeat myself).

Matt wrote about the situation:

Over the weekend, a man who pretends he’s a woman recorded an exchange between himself and an employee of Delta Airlines, whom he accused of “misgendering” him. The clip went viral, though most of the reaction I’ve seen has been in praise of the Delta employee, who wasn’t taking the man’s crap during the busy holiday travel season at La Guardia Airport.

You have to see the video to appreciate it:

Trans activist tried bullying an airline employee for “misgendering.” The employee wasn’t having it! 😂



This is the correct way to deal with these narcissists who demand we give in to their delusions.



It’s all just a power trip for them! pic.twitter.com/vMYgLuUpdC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2023

What's especially genius about the whole exchange is that the employee remained calm — almost nonchalant — throughout. He didn't angrily confront the passenger, who is an actor named Tommy Dorfman (I've never heard of him either), nor did he coddle Dorfman.

One of the things I especially appreciate is the way the employee lets Dorfman know when he's being condescending. That's the type of behavior I personally can't stand, so I think it's always important to call condescension out. The whole exchange is a masterclass in how to handle one of these situations without backing down or escalating the issue.

Over at Townhall, Madeline Leesman points out that "Dorfman had activist and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a man who masquerades as a woman and was at the center of the Bud Light controversy, on his podcast." Of course, he podcasted with Mulvaney. Birds of a feather and all that.

Everything Isn't Awful

Mr. Rogers gave us the best Christmas present ever.



It's so perfect.



Give yourself thirty seconds...



💔🥹pic.twitter.com/RuFVS5t6Z6 — Goodable (@Goodable) December 25, 2023

Scholars Now Believe Jesus Ignored Magi's Gifts, Just Played With The Boxes They Came In https://t.co/YrD8uAnG4H pic.twitter.com/XnS5nOrKwG — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 26, 2023

The (Guest-Host Curated) Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Twelve Artworks of Christmas



Irish artist and teacher Bea Orpen (1913-1980) studied at the Dublin Metropolitan School of Art (now NCAD). She went on to train in London where she began fulfilling commissions from commercial firms for posters, book jackets, and greeting cards. pic.twitter.com/F0pEAYd9OI — National Gallery of Ireland (@NGIreland) December 23, 2023

Kabana Comedy

Karen Morgan, one of my favorite comedians and a fellow UGA alum, did a series of Christmas videos this year where she dubbed her hilarious lines over a series of weird British cooking videos. This compilation is hilarious!