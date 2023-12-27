WATCH: Delta Employee Schools Transgender Activist Whining About Being Misgendered

Over the weekend, a man who pretends he’s a woman recorded an exchange between himself and an employee of Delta Airlines, whom he accused of “misgendering” him. The clip went viral, though most of the reaction I’ve seen has been in praise of the Delta employee, who wasn’t taking the man’s crap during the busy holiday travel season at La Guardia Airport.

According to Newsweek, the triggered traveler is actor Tommy Dorfman, 31, who appeared on the Netflix show "13 Reasons Why," which ended in 2020. He decided to identify as a woman the following year.

The video, which Dorfman originally posted on TikTok, starts in the middle of the exchange.

"And what about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally?” he says from behind the camera.

"I'm so sorry,” the agent says to a woman off-camera. “While she’s — he's talking, you're talking over him."

"You just misgendered me again multiple times; both of you have,” Dorfman complained.

"It wasn't intentional, but if you want to take it personally, that's also okay,” the agent told him.

"Well, she did do it intentionally twice,” Dorfman said.

"I did not do it intentionally,” a woman off camera, presumably another agent, insisted.

"You said 'she,' and then you said 'he,'” Dorfman pointed out.

"You're being condescending. And if you want to continue, I have full authority to escort you out of the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me. "

“Okay,” Dorfman replied in a somewhat defeated tone.

"Would you like to continue three days before Christmas?” the agent asked. "I really don't mind."

"I'm good; I'll just put this on."

Dorfman's video of the incident is worth watching:

Pronoun warrior: 0

Delta employee: 1



Give this man a raise.

pic.twitter.com/MWZzfG37iZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 26, 2023

What I love about this video is that the Delta agent made it clear that he wasn't taking any of Dorfman's crap. Dorfman isn't a victim here. He's just a whining activist who expects everyone to affirm his delusion.

Of course, when he posted the video to TikTok, he played the victim card.

"When you try to advocate for yourself at @delta and are met woth [sic] even more transpbobia [sic] and threats of being arrested at LaGuardia [sic]," Dorfman said in his TikTok post. "Tristan, the employee, said he was fine with me posting this. didn't realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly."

Newsweek reports that Delta is looking into the incident, telling Newsweek that "we're aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred."

I don't know what will happen to the Delta agent in the video. Honestly, I'm worried that he will lose his job instead of being celebrated for not letting the situation escalate.

Transgenderism claims that people can be born in the wrong body. However, there is no scientific evidence that this is the case. In fact, evidence actually points to transgenderism being a social contagion.