Remember Chris Matthews? Now He's Comparing Rural Americans to Terrorists.

Chris Matthews, the former MSNBC host of the show "Hard Head," I mean "Hardball," reemerged from under his bridge to appear on the show “Morning Joe.” It didn’t take long for him to hit his stride, which isn’t surprising considering he hasn’t done much lately but sit around with his own narrow-minded thoughts.

This time around, Matthews decided to try and project his anger onto rural Americans. He even dragged the cast of "Saturday Night Live" into it, which clearly demonstrated two things: his stupidity and his inability to see that the hatred he believes exists in rural America has nothing to do with the sarcastic hatred that a leftist clown show confuses with comedy.

Here's is Matthews' hypothesis of why “Trump supporters” are angry:

It can be black rage, or white rage, or rural rage. In this case, it is rural rage. They are so angry at the liberal establishment, the coastal elite. They look at people on television, "Oh those people on 'Saturday Night Live,' those snarling rich kids, I know who they are. They are all trust funders. They don't worry about us." And the regular guys in the country go, "There they are snarling and making fun of us again," and every time we make fun of Trump, we're making fun of them. It's a weird thing. But in a way, it's like fighting terrorism.

That ridiculous diatribe should tell you all you need to know about Matthews. Notice that he confines this rage to only Trump supporters. He then calls it “rural rage,” implying that Trump supporters only live out in the country since he never mentions “urban rage.” He then suggests that a moronic leftist comedy troupe and others like them are what causes the outrage.

Obviously, Matthews is a leftist neanderthal and a political bigot. Trump supporters are certainly not the only people who are upset with the Biden administration’s policies. In addition, conservatives are not the ones who are offended by and certainly not outraged by words. It’s the radical left that is constantly outraged by the improper use of pronouns and other labels. For instance, imagine the outrage if a conservative pundit compared those who prefer Biden to terrorists.

Matthews wasn’t finished displaying his ignorance; in fact, he was just getting warmed up. The "rage" remark was part of this long dissertation of cluelessness:

I think about black voting in Philadelphia where I grew up, and you know the history there. We had a very tough mayor and former police commissioner, Frank Rizzo. The largest black turnout, the largest black registration in history because the people said "I've got to vote to protect my family, my kids on the street from the police in some cases," and that got people to vote.



We saw in Ohio where women, I guess mostly women, decided, "Here's a chance to protect abortion rights." And sometimes the Dobbs decision, for example, you think it's going to break it one way or the other way. It broke in a totally different direction. Abortion rights was about trimesters during Roe v. Wade. It was very simple. You had more freedom at the beginning of your term and later more societal involvement and more restrictive.



So that changed it to a freedom issue. People talk now about abortions - do I have personal freedom over my body or don't I? In other words, it went the other way. They thought they were going to open it up to restrictions, it opened it up the other way. And now, I think it's much more of a freedom agenda. So, when people vote for abortion rights, they're voting for personal freedom.



And I think in the minority community just based on the history that I've learned, it's about voting rights. If you want real rights, you have to have voting rights. Of course, it was civil rights in '64 and then voting rights in '65 to lock it in. And if you couldn't vote in the South in counties like Birmingham, you weren't calling the shots. Now you're calling the shots. One thing we've learned on abortion rights, women and men together can decide on abortion rights, not the Supreme Court. So Pennsylvania may have a more liberal view of the things, 20-some weeks or something, but they're going to vote on the issue. I think people who grew up in the collar counties of Philadelphia are going to decide the election. But it is going to be tough because people who didn't go to college have a pretty good rage on their hands. That's what you really want in an election is a rage. It can be black rage, or white rage, or rural rage. In this case, it is rural rage. They are so angry at the liberal establishment, the coastal elite. They look at people on television, "Oh those people on 'Saturday Night Live,' those snarling rich kids, I know who they are. They are all trust funders. They don't worry about us." And the regular guys in the country go, "There they are snarling and making fun of us again," and every time we make fun of Trump, we're making fun of them. It's a weird thing. But in a way, it's like fighting terrorism.



We think we just put the Army in or Israel just puts the IDF in and they are going to solve the problem. It never solves the problem because you enrage people. And we did it with Afghanistan; we did it with Iraq. We enraged the enemy to the point where they're more fiery than ever and they hate us more than ever. Armies don't make peace. We think they do. That's what this fight is about.



How about the younger staffers at the White House joining the protests outside the White House against the president because they're rooting for the Palestinians? I don't think it's right versus wrong. I think it's very complicated. They think they're rooting for the young people of the world against the establishment of the world, just like the rural voter in Pennsylvania thinks they're voting against the establishment of the world. This is really tricky, this election.

In other words, if anyone disagrees with what the left believes, he or she is unjustly outraged. However, the left has the right to be outraged about anything and everything. Also according to Matthews, if the right is unified, it's a fiery army fueled by hatred. Yet if the left is unified, it's a group of peace-loving justice seekers.

This is a has-been leftist spewing Projectionism 101. Matthews is insightful enough to see hatred everywhere, yet he is so blind that he can’t see that it’s his own.