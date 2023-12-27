Synchronized Anarchy? Pro-Palestine Marxists Hit LAX and JFK

In what is either a case of socialist serendipity or, more likely, a coordinated attack on two of America's largest airports, supposed pro-Palestine/anti-Israel agitators stopped traffic in an attempt to keep people from making their flights.

FACT-O-RAMA! I say "supposed pro-Palestine" because most people know leftists will "protest" anyone or anything their political puppet masters tell them to. It has nothing to do with "helping" anyone; it's about Marxists causing chaos. After all, if Hamas really wanted a lasting ceasefire, they wouldn't rape, murder, and burn Israeli civilians. If BLM truly wanted to help black people, they wouldn't promote ideas like defunding the cops and cashless bail, which have led to a surge in crime and cost innocent black lives.

Though many of the agitators covered their faces, as criminals are known to do, most of the bozos appeared to be young, white people, as expected, and not actual Gazans.

The apparatchiks blocked the Van Wyck Expressway in New York and unfurled signs that read "Right to Return, Right to Remain" as well as "Divest from Genocide." At JFK Terminal 4, some people bailed from their cars and began walking.

The feeble protest began sometime between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Roughly 26 of the jobbies were arrested.

DEVELOPING: Pro-Gaza "protesters" illegally block multiple roads into JFK Airport in New York City during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.



These people are domestic extremists. pic.twitter.com/xSTTOymnhZ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 27, 2023

Shortly after the JFK nonsense took place, a similar fracas erupted near LAX airport. Anarcho-communists dutifully disrupted traffic and fought with police — once again, in the name of George Floyd Palestine. The supposed protesters blocked traffic trying to get to LAX. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) issued a tactical alert and showed up in riot gear.

Marxist animals threw stones, traffic cones, and construction equipment at the cops and a donnybrook broke out. Over a dozen rioters were arrested as others scattered and continued to cause chaos. Police advised the public to stay away as the commie street thugs continued to hurl objects at cops and vandalize nearby businesses.

The thugs further created a road black using construction equipment, rocks, and trash.

🚨#BREAKING: LAPD are in Riot Gear as Pro-Palestine Protesters has blocked the entrance to the LAX Airport armed with Rocks and Throwing Cones and Construction Equipment

⁰📌#LosAngeles l #California ⁰⁰Currently Numerous law enforcement other agencies are currently on the… pic.twitter.com/zdEs2C1nXb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 27, 2023

These are just two of the most recent riots in the United States, ostensibly in the name of Palestine.

In an embarrassing attempt to put the kybosh on yuletide festivities, more Anti-Israel yobbos marched around Manhattan screaming, "Christmas is canceled here" last week. Six were arrested.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams believes in the right to protest but doesn't like the way the Marxists disrupt his city.

"I don't believe people should be able to take over our streets," Adams stated. "I don't believe people should be able to take over our bridges. I just don't believe you can run a city this complex where people can just do whatever they want."

It would be nice to see Mayor Adams back up his words and throw more of the commie brownshirts into jail but, according to New York's recent history, that doesn't seem likely. And to what point?

Last year, two BLM arsonists torched a police car in the name of saintly George Floyd and got a slap on the wrist.

Not to mention, New York City paid a staggering $13 million to George Floyd rioters arrested by the NYPD, the largest class action lawsuit payout in U.S. history.

Keep an eye on New York City on New Year's Eve. The mayor is expecting trouble.

"We are going to use technology a lot this year," Adams quipped. "There is always a serious concern around safety on New Year's Eve because there is a large number of people, everyone looks for events like this if they want to do bad things."