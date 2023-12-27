So That's Where Melania Is!

Melania Trump has been trending on social media for weeks now. At first, it was because Americans were chagrined at Doctor Jill Biden's execution of her First Lady duties after she released a dystopian video of a creepy dance troupe tap-dancing its way through the decorated halls of the White House.

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.



Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023

The plot sickened when a quick visit to the Dorrance Dance group's website revealed it to be a Marxism advocacy organization. One page, for example, helpfully directs fellow travelers in ways they can "take action for justice & change." These include supporting one's local BLM chapter and "showing Up for Racial Justice."

Almost immediately, Melania began trending on social media as Americans collectively pined for the days when we had a classy, gorgeous First Lady who oversaw classical Christmas decorations and entertainment in our White House.

Rejoice!!! Let’s enjoy the beauty of the season.



Stunningly beautiful.



pic.twitter.com/hGYuETtEcy — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) December 14, 2023





President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Christmas 2018. pic.twitter.com/4QWEMovwV1 — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) December 23, 2023

On Christmas Day, the Trump family gathered for a group portrait. At first, Barron was trending, as the six-foot-seven 17-year-old towered over the rest of his kin:

Barron the Savior of Gothic



Barron Trump is beginning to look a lot like a much younger Donald Trump.



President Trump and the First Lady Melania have done an amazing job shielding Barron from the hyenas .



Barron Trump heightmogs entire family in Christmas photo.… pic.twitter.com/cqmfszh5xn — Ape𝕏 (@Apex644864791) December 27, 2023

But soon, Melania overtook her towering son as a point of interest, as the internet began to wonder why the former First Lady was missing from the family portrait.

Trump family Christmas portrait featuring Ivanka standing in as the former first lady.



Where is Melania? pic.twitter.com/T2OnZyPWWq — BlueDream (@58bugeye) December 27, 2023

Trump-haters have for years attempted to push rumors that the stunning Slav was planning to leave her husband, and her notable absence from the group photo fueled their fantasies of Trump family dysfunction.

But now, at last, the mystery has been solved. The East Bay Times reports:

A source told Fox News Digital that Melania Trump had an important reason for missing the family photo: Her mother, Amalija Knavs, is “very sick” in the hospital, and Melania was by her side. “Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” the source said. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.” However, Melania Trump’s father, Viktor Knavs, managed to be at the Trump family gathering and to be included in the photo, the Daily Mail reported.

Naturally, Melania's low profile has been a constant source of intrigue for the Trump haters as they push the entirely made-up narrative that the graceful mistress of Mar-a-Lago despises her husband and/or is leaving him. East Bay Times notes:

Melania Trump also has been conspicuously absent from her husband’s criminal court appearances and at his 2024 campaign rallies. In fact, her decision to stay away from his campaign events has become a talking point for the 45th president’s political rivals, The Washington Post reported. In September, “Missing Melania” fliers popped up in Iowa, and an airplane flew over a college-football game, dragging a banner that read: “Where’s Melania?”

In fact, the not-very-dramatic truth is that Melania prefers a quieter life than her extroverted husband. She is known to take her meals in the family's private quarters at Mar-a-Lago rather than in the club's dining room, because the scene there is extremely social and she doesn't wish to spend hours every evening chatting with well-wishers.

Recent reports, however, indicate that Melania plans to ramp up her public appearances in 2024 as she starts pitching in to support her husband's re-election campaign. I, for one, look forward to watching her grace the upcoming election season, which otherwise promises to be very nasty indeed.