DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Rubio Designates Cuban Institution for Helping Fund Iranian Regime

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 15, 2026 4:52 PM
Advertisement
Rubio Designates Cuban Institution for Helping Fund Iranian Regime
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is taking action against a Cuban financial institution that is helping prop up the genocidal Iranian regime. The red-green alliance of communism and fundamentalist Islam is a very real and very dangerous fact.

Advertisement

The new Monroe Doctrine, as my colleague Sarah Anderson often illustrates, means that the Trump administration has worked on eliminating terrorism and transnational crime organizations from the Western Hemisphere. But it also means targeting groups and entities that help support terrorists from the other side of the planet. That includes the Cuban bank that has been financially supporting Iranian jihadis.

Many of America’s enemies have, over the years, used Castro’s Cuba as an outpost for their financial or military operations targeting the United States. That was true from the Soviet Russian deployment of troops and missiles to Cuba in the 1960s to the modern-day spy bases for China there. And since Commies are habitually incapable of building prosperous economies or healthy alliances, they often look to foreign dictatorships and shady deals.

Rubio condemned the “rogue state” of Cuba for helping a “hostile foreign military.”

Recommended
If This Is True About Susie Wiles, It's Not Good News Matt Margolis So Long, and Thanks for All the Learing Centers Stephen Green
Advertisement

Related: Iran Executes More Young Heroes — So Can We Obliterate This Regime, Please?

Rubio also issued a press statement on Thursday where he explained:

Cuba’s BANCO INTERNACIONAL DE COMERCIO S.A. (BICSA) has provided services to the designated Iran’s Karafarin Bank since at least 2022.  The Department of the Treasury sanctioned Karafarin Bank pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13902 in 2020.  Today, in concert with a Department of the Treasury action on Iranian financial actors, I am sanctioning the Cuban state-owned BICSA pursuant to Section 2(a)(i)(A) of E.O. 14404 for operating in or having operated in the financial services sector of the Cuban economy.

While America and Iran are not trading daily strikes right now, the Iranian regime continues to target ships in the Strait of Hormuz, orchestrate terrorist attacks globally against Americans, and stockpile more weapons for the future.

Notably, the Treasury Department also just targeted an Iraqi bank that was likewise assisting the Iranian terrorists:

Advertisement

This is a war of economies as well as a war of militaries.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and Islamism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CUBA | IRAN | MARCO RUBIO | TERRORISM | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

If This Is True About Susie Wiles, It's Not Good News

If This Is True About Susie Wiles, It's Not Good News

Matt Margolis
So Long, and Thanks for All the Learing Centers

So Long, and Thanks for All the Learing Centers

Stephen Green
Ukraine ‘Turns on’ Trump — and Zelensky Just FAILED His Churchill Moment

Ukraine ‘Turns on’ Trump — and Zelensky Just FAILED His Churchill Moment

Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos