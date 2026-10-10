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Philadelphia Officer Dead, Another Critically Injured After Ambush

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 10, 2026 5:19 PM
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Philadelphia Officer Dead, Another Critically Injured After Ambush
AP Photo/Morry Gash, File

An ambush in West Philadelphia Saturday on a porch killed one policeman and put another in critical condition.

Fox 29 reported that the deceased policeman was named Shane Seiber, and he was 40 years old, a 10-year Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) veteran with a wife and two children, ages seven and three. He died after receiving three gunshot wounds. His partner is a 33-year-old father of five children, and he sustained a staggering 12 gunshot wounds, though he survived. Fox 29 stated that the latter is in stable condition, but doctors have not said for certain if he will survive.

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Some social media accounts are sharing alleged photos of the killer. Fox News national correspondent C.B. Cotton, who attended a press conference with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, says the killer's name is Eric Lewis. The killer — Lewis — worked for the Philadelphia Water Department, but also has a criminal history that stretches all the way back to 2012. Lewis actually fired at 11 officers in all, but Seiber was the only one who died. Apparently Lewis ran away after spraying Seiber and his partner with bullets, and fired on more officers.

Read Also: Angry New Yorkers Contradict Mamdani-Hochul Narrative on Shot Illegal Alien Criminal

Fox 29 explained further:

Officers were called to the 100 block of North 52nd Street just after midnight for a report of a person with a gun. When officers arrived, they were met with a barrage of gunfire in what an officer at the scene described as an ambush.

Responding officers found the two wounded policemen on a porch with serious gunshot injuries.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told the press that Seiber did not die immediately. “He fought valiantly, but he lost his life today. His wife was able to be by his side before he passed, as well as his family.”

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Investigators recovered two handguns and a shotgun in connection with the deadly ambush. 

[Fox29:] After the initial shooting, the suspect ran away and fired at additional officers in a nearby alley, though no other officers were hit. The suspect then climbed a tree to hide and eventually surrendered after SWAT units arrived. Bethel confirmed the suspect is currently in custody, going through the charging process with the District Attorney's office.

Police have not yet confirmed this information:

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Interestingly, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (D) said that she is looking to expand involuntary commitment laws not only for mental illness, but for substance use disorder and "any kind of mental and/or behavioral challenge that could interfere with Philadelphia's ability to keep itself safe." It's always ironic when Democrats suddenly pretend they're hardcore about crime when they've been enabling criminals for years.

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News Topics CRIME | FOX NEWS | GUN VIOLENCE | LAW AND ORDER

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