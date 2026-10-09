Six Percent of Fed Taxpayer-Backed Home Loans Were Going to Noncitizens

Across the nation, six out of 100 federal taxpayer-backed home loans were going to non-American citizens. That included both illegal aliens and holders of the various scam visas that are so instrumental in stealing Americans’ jobs. No wonder home prices went up so much under the Biden administration.

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Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner has been one of the most aggressive members of the Trump administration in identifying and rooting out fraud and waste. He very rightly recognizes, for instance, that illegal aliens and foreign visa holders should not be receiving American taxpayer money to rent or buy homes that could be going to Americans. In a new video Thursday, he used Dallas-Fort Worth — which has a particularly heavy concentration of illegal aliens and visa-holding Indian nationals who take Americans’ jobs — as an example of home loan abuses.

“We know that the Biden era illegal immigration drove up housing costs,” Turner said. He was commenting on a video from an Indian man bragging about how Prosper and Celina, Texas, “have boomed significantly over the last 10 years due to Indian H-1B workers.” The man bragged, “More than 70% of the builders' buyers there were South Asians, for whom custom homes were built. Spice Kitchens, and even prayer spaces, were built into the homes, but due to the H-1B crackdown, everything has turned upside down.” Oh no! Maybe some Americans will get hired instead of Muslim foreigners!

Turner emphasized that “noncitizens were infiltrating loans meant for American people, for American citizens to achieve homeownership.” But the Indian man whined, “Federal H-1B visa fees have increased significantly. There are a lot of tech layoffs happening because of AI. And the Texas government is also conducting local investigations of H-1B companies. All these areas fall in Collin County, where house prices have dropped by up to 10%, which is double compared to other areas of Dallas-Fort Worth.”

At this point, Turner interrupted the video to comment, “Six percent of taxpayer-backed homeownership loans nationwide were not even going to American people, American citizens — 9% for the DFW area.”

Illegals and non-citizens were INFILTRATING home loans meant for our citizens and driving up housing costs. Under President Trump, my team took action to ensure these resources are for AMERICANS ONLY. Now, ZERO non-citizens are receiving this benefit. https://t.co/W2VFqAhnQW — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) October 8, 2026

Related: Mullin Says Mamdani Ignored Illegal Aliens Stabbing Police, Only Cares If an Alien Is Shot

DFW area employers have spent so long replacing Americans with foreign workers that now not enough Americans there can afford to buy the homes that wealthy visa holders custom-built. “Due to fewer buyers, houses aren't selling. Inventory is increasing. There's a line of luxury homes under construction, but no buyers. It's not just H-1B workers who are troubled. A single visa change has shaken the entire local economy,” the Indian griped. “This isn't just an immigration story. It shows how massive the impact of a policy decision can be.”

Turner calmly countered, “These [homes] should have never been sold to temporary workers in the first place.” Amen to that. All the companies, from those hiring the visa holders to those building houses for them, were trying to make a quick buck today. Now that the laws are actually enforced, they are mad that their corruption did not turn out well long-term.

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The HUD secretary promised that what happened in the DFW area will not happen again so long as the Trump administration has something to say about it. “As of today, nearly zero noncitizens are receiving these benefits. Now, more Americans can receive this resource as they should to achieve home ownership. That's a promise made, and that's promises kept,” Turner ended.

I have family in Texas, and when I was in certain parts of the larger Dallas area, practically every person around me was Indian or Pakistani, and it almost seemed more like an Asian Muslim country than the United States. And I am talking about upscale areas where you have to have a little money to afford renting or buying a property. So what Turner is pointing out is something that illuminates my own experience. That’s why there have been so many attempts to establish a massive sharia city in Texas, and why DFW and Houston airports were installing Muslim foot-washing stations, because so many Muslims have moved there, courtesy of Democrats who want to flip the state blue.