Hilton Has a Plan to Make the First $150,000 Tax-Free in California

If California did not have such egregious fraud and waste, it wouldn’t need to have incredibly high taxes. Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton has a plan to cut healthcare fraud and make Californians’ first $150,000 tax-free.

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Hilton's Operation Zero Waste has a website, which explains that while California's budget more than doubled over the past decade, shooting up from $170 billion to $350 billion, “outcomes on every significant measure — from schools, to homelessness to economic performance — are worse.”

Aren't you sick and tired of the fraud and abuse? One of the worst examples is Home Health fraud. Enough Is Enough. Here's my new plan to save $5 billion in fraud as part of Operation Zero Waste. That money will go towards your First $150k Tax Free. https://t.co/UVSojASQfC — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 7, 2026

Despite the exorbitant spending of taxpayers' money and the incessant government meddling, California has the highest cost of living, the highest poverty rate, the highest unemployment rate — and the highest tax rates. Shockingly, the government can't "fix" poverty; it can only hinder the private sector from fueling prosperity. As Hilton put it, "We pay the most and get the least: that is commonly known as a rip-off, and it is past time to end it."

Hilton has such a great plan that I really wish California didn’t have such election fraud, because I would love to see it in action:

Operation Zero Waste will cut wasteful spending, shrink Sacramento bureaucracy and use the savings to help pay for Steve Hilton’s Califordable tax relief, including making the first $150,000 of income tax-free and establishing an 8% flat tax on income above $150,000… CANCEL HIGH-SPEED RAIL: $3.78 BILLION… 5% EFFICIENCY SAVINGS: $18.89 BILLION… 10% BUREAUCRAT REDUCTION: $2.81 BILLION… MEDI-CAL REFORMS: $11.49 BILLION… DEFUND THE HOMELESS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX… ENDING THE NONPROFIT RIP-OFF… END VANITY AND POLITICAL SPENDING… [Eliminate o]verlapping agencies and bureaucracies

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As a matter of fact, Hilton's plan is exactly the one that is needed not just in California, but all across the country, and not only at the state level, but at the federal level. The reality is that hundreds, if not hundreds of thousands, of unconstitutional, unnecessary, and incredibly corrupt government programs have done little more than waste taxpayer money without improving the country. We could have much lower taxes or even abolish the income tax — as the Founders intended — if we didn’t have such a ridiculous bureaucracy and welfare state.

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Democrat Xavier Becerra, Hilton’s opponent, has no intention of fixing any of the problems in the state or any desire to do so. He is a corrupt, child-trafficking, bureaucratic elite. He has already criticized Hilton's plan for lowering taxes. All Becerra wants is more and more of other people's money to spend.

Hilton is promising “radical transparency.” That is exactly why Gavin Newsom has signed so many new laws to protect fraud in the state, because he and his fellow Democrats are terrified of bringing transparency to their incredibly corrupt system.

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