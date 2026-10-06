Gender-Dysphoric Man Who Killed Female Victim Because He Couldn’t Be Her Gets Plea Deal

A gender dysphoric man who wanted to be a woman, but secretly knew he never could be, murdered a beautiful woman because he was so jealous of her authentic femininity. He then posed for social media in an outfit suspiciously similar to the one the victim wore at the time of the murder. This is a nightmare that leftist ideology has produced.

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Unfortunately and completely unjustly, Zion Teasley just succeeded in obtaining a plea deal, which means he will not get the death penalty. It’s amazing how our justice system is designed to give as many breaks as possible to individuals who torturously and viciously murdered innocent victims. Teasley chased down Lauren Heike on a Phoenix, Ariz., hiking trail in 2023 and stabbed her 15 times just because she was a beautiful woman and he will always be a man. He then freely admitted to the murder and talked about how much he wished he could’ve looked like the victim. But apparently it would be too cruel to execute this psycho?

Incidentally, part of the plea deal was his admitting to the previous sexual exploitation of a minor, although authorities are dismissing other charges of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary from 2020.

Lauren Heike was 29. She went for a walk on a Phoenix trail near her home in April 2023. She never came back. Zion Teasley, 22, followed her. He chased her over a barbed-wire fence. He stabbed her 15 times. They were strangers. On Friday he pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder. The plea took the death penalty off the table, so he'll get natural life. He was on probation when he killed her. He'd been released from prison just 5 months earlier after convictions for robbery and armed robbery. What police found: * He'd been fired for aggression toward female coworkers. * He told detectives he struggled with his sexuality and gender identity. * He said he "wanted to look like" Lauren. * Investigators found photos of him dressed in an outfit like the one she was wearing when he killed her. * He also pleaded guilty to possessing child porn. This man should never have been walking free. The system had its chance with him and let him go. Sentencing is Dec. 4. — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) October 6, 2026

Teasley definitely has a criminal history, so once authorities found his DNA on the victim’s shoe they tracked him down in a criminal database, according to The Daily Mail.

Prosecutors said Teasley ambushed Heike and chased her along the trail, and several of her belongings were found strewn on a barbed wire fence she had run through nearby to where her body was found. Heike did not know her killer… She suffered a number of fatal wounds to her upper body during the frenzied attack, police said, before her body was left abandoned on the rural hiking trail.

So why did Teasley kill this stranger? The police report revealed that Teasley said he was struggling with his “gender identity” and wanted to be a woman. He apparently wrote in his diary that he was “battling with my gender identity and sexuality” but knew that his Christian faith forbade contradicting biological reality and the sex God provides each person. He simultaneously expressed confidence in God forgiving his sins and yet admitted he was struggling with a “Christian mindset.”

He should have gone to a priest for spiritual counseling and assistance in accepting God's plan. Instead, he committed murder, which is so radically distant from a “Christian mindset” that it shows that his written pious aspirations were very far from an honest self-assessment of his moral situation at the time. In fact, he had more than one severe moral problem, as I mentioned above when I noted that he previously sexually exploited a minor.

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Teasley had also written in his diary that “when I see a beautiful woman and I'm a man” he becomes depressed. As you will have noticed from the image above, Heike was a beautiful woman.

But Teasley’s morbid jealousy of his victim got even creepier, the Daily Mail noted.

A search of Teasley's phone also led police to discover photos from Heike's social media accessed after her death, alongside images of Teasley in an outfit similar to what Heike was wearing when she was murdered… When Teasley was taken in for questioning, the suspect was shown surveillance footage of a man running from the scene, to which he responded, 'That's me.' He then said he only knew of Heike from the news, but added of her appearance, 'That's what I would want to look like', the police report said… During the investigation of Teasley, it was revealed that he had an alleged relationship with a Phoenix police patrol officer.

Teasley denied planning the murder ahead of time, however.

Without modern radical transgender ideology, an incredibly small number of people would ever suffer from gender dysphoria. Never before in American history, and possibly not in human history, have large numbers of people sat around pondering how they can become members of the opposite sex. Teasley was trying to reconcile transgender insanity with the truths of Christianity, and instead of rejecting transgender lies, he took his fury and frustration out on a stranger.

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