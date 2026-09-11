Anti-ICE Rioter Gets 3 Years of Prison for Stoning Federal Officer

Catherine Salgado | 10:07 PM on September 11, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

An anti-ICE rioter who hurled stones at federal officers last year in the Los Angeles area and injured one officer just received a prison sentence.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, is aggressively pursuing justice against election fraudsters, leftist rioters, illegal alien criminals, and taxpayer funding fraudsters. Last year (see below), he and the FBI were seeking information leading to the capture of Elpidio Reyna, but since then the Feds not only put Reyna in handcuffs; they’re locking him up for a few years.

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Essayli announced Reyna’s conviction on Friday, stating that the criminal received a sentence of three years in prison. “Like I said before: If you hit a federal agent, we will hit you with a federal felony,” he declared proudly.

The Los Angeles area was a particular hotspot for violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and National Guardsmen during the first year of the Trump administration. Mobs of lefties rampaged about, infuriated at arrests of foreign criminals. The Trump administration even deployed Marines to Los Angeles in summer 2025 because the political rioting was so out of hand. Since then, Essayli has been trying to bring as many of the rioters to justice as possible.

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Reyna entered a guilty plea for one count of assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury back in February, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. Essayli also provided a statement to Melugin. “Disagreeing with laws passed by Congress does not give you a right to assault federal officers. This defendant thought he would go unpunished for throwing large rocks at law enforcement. Instead, he’ll be serving time in federal prison, where he can reflect on his poor decision,” the U.S. attorney told Fox.

I already reported on the fact that Essayli just caught three individuals, including James Brass, who featured in a video exposé this year when James O’Keefe identified fraudsters paying homeless people on Skid Row to sign other voters’ names to ballot measure petitions. There’s also a newly arrested embezzler:

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For a long time, California Democrats have encouraged crime. Now the federal government is turning the tables.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN LOS ANGELES RIOTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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