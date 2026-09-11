Anti-ICE Rioter Gets 3 Years of Prison for Stoning Federal Officer

An anti-ICE rioter who hurled stones at federal officers last year in the Los Angeles area and injured one officer just received a prison sentence.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, is aggressively pursuing justice against election fraudsters, leftist rioters, illegal alien criminals, and taxpayer funding fraudsters. Last year (see below), he and the FBI were seeking information leading to the capture of Elpidio Reyna, but since then the Feds not only put Reyna in handcuffs; they’re locking him up for a few years.

Advertisement

WANTED: Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths. Reyna, 40, is charged with assault on a federal officer, and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted. The FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his capture. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 10, 2025

Essayli announced Reyna’s conviction on Friday, stating that the criminal received a sentence of three years in prison. “Like I said before: If you hit a federal agent, we will hit you with a federal felony,” he declared proudly.

The Los Angeles area was a particular hotspot for violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and National Guardsmen during the first year of the Trump administration. Mobs of lefties rampaged about, infuriated at arrests of foreign criminals. The Trump administration even deployed Marines to Los Angeles in summer 2025 because the political rioting was so out of hand. Since then, Essayli has been trying to bring as many of the rioters to justice as possible.

Advertisement

Recommended: North Carolina Dem Visits Dachau, Says MAGA Supporters Belong There

Reyna entered a guilty plea for one count of assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury back in February, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. Essayli also provided a statement to Melugin. “Disagreeing with laws passed by Congress does not give you a right to assault federal officers. This defendant thought he would go unpunished for throwing large rocks at law enforcement. Instead, he’ll be serving time in federal prison, where he can reflect on his poor decision,” the U.S. attorney told Fox.

I already reported on the fact that Essayli just caught three individuals, including James Brass, who featured in a video exposé this year when James O’Keefe identified fraudsters paying homeless people on Skid Row to sign other voters’ names to ballot measure petitions. There’s also a newly arrested embezzler:

Julie Hanway Molina, 56, of Aliso Viejo, was arrested today on a federal indictment charging her with defrauding a nonprofit that supports an Orange County high school football team out of approximately $411,761. Molina, the organization’s former treasurer, is accused of diverting money from the non-profit’s bank account to pay her mortgage, credit card bills, and other personal expenses. She allegedly concealed the payments by sending false treasurer reports to the nonprofit’s board. Molina is charged with four counts of wire fraud. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 10, 2026

Advertisement

For a long time, California Democrats have encouraged crime. Now the federal government is turning the tables.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and leftist violence. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.