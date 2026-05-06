Iran's IRGC Says Strait of Hormuz Opens When U.S. Is ‘Neutralized’

The genocidal Iranian regime’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that it agrees the Strait of Hormuz will be open, so long as it believes it has “neutralized” American military presence in the waterway.

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The IRGC Navy Command statement on X — yes, apparently a literal terrorist entity that massacred over 40,000 Persians just this year, along with dozens of civilians in other countries, is allowed on X — rather cryptically declared, “We thank captains & shipowners in Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman for complying with Iran’s Strait of Hormuz regulations & contributing to regional maritime security. With aggressor's threats neutralized & new protocols in place, safe, stable passage through SOH will be ensured.” Notice that IRGC does not say that as of right now, safe, stable passage is ensured. It says such passage will be ensured when it has taken out “threats” from the aggressor, by what it means Americans (even though IRGC is the aggressor). It is not clear if the protocols also include the repeated demand that other countries pay tolls to Iran for using the strait.

This announcement from IRGC‘s naval command once again undercuts United States government hopes for a more permanent peace deal, which is not exactly shocking, given that the Iranian regime has made fighting the “great Satan” America one of its primary goals for the last half-century.

In fact, the Iranian regime began violating its ceasefire agreement with the United States within two hours of the original announcement, as it launched missiles toward civilian targets. Since then, it has repeatedly harassed and even attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz while its top leaders like Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf declare their continuing goals for Jihad and Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah bombards Israel from Lebanon.

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As recently as Monday, the Iranian regime was firing upon the United Arab Emirates, breaking the ceasefire yet again.

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President Donald Trump has been trying to encourage the Iranian regime to make peace, although he seems to be habitually forgetting that Muslim fundamentalist leaders make decisions more based on their demonic ideology than on material considerations like gas prices. After half a century of the Iranian regime putting its cult-like religious fanaticism first, it ought to be obvious. Jihad is a moral duty in Islamic sacred texts.

Even optimistic Trump is starting to realize the Iranian regime absolutely cannot be trusted to prioritize peace, however, based on his latest statement from Wednesday morning on Truth Social:

Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The previous day, May 5, he had abruptly ended the latest U.S. military project almost as soon as it had begun. “Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” Trump posted.

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Unfortunately, as we found out from the last round of negotiations, where a lead Pakistani negotiator turned out to be a rabid anti-Israel terrorism-lover, and as the extremely aggressive and oppressive Sharia of the country indicates to us, Pakistan is not exactly trustworthy either.

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