Trump Calls for National Shabbat as Part of U.S. 250th Birthday Celebrations

President Donald Trump is both fighting virulent antisemitism and honoring Jewish-Americans’ 250 years of achievements with a new announcement for Jewish Heritage Month and America’s 250th celebrations.

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In a May 4 proclamation, Trump wrote, “This Jewish American Heritage Month, we honor the countless contributions of Jewish Americans throughout our Nation’s 250 glorious years of independence, and we celebrate their unwavering commitment to the values that make our country great — faith, family, and freedom.” He harkened back to George Washington’s praise for the Jewish community at the time of the Revolution and Founding of our nation, officially designated May as Jewish Heritage Month, and called for a national Shabbat over May 15-16.

“Since the earliest days of our Republic, Jewish Americans have helped build the cause of liberty and sustain the greatness of our Nation,” Trump declared. “This month, we celebrate the contributions that Jewish Americans have made to our way of life, we honor their role in shaping the story of our Nation, and we remember that religious devotion, learning, and service to others are enduring pillars of a thriving culture. Through every trial and triumph, the contributions of Jewish Americans have shaped our past, have strengthened our communities, and will continue to inspire American greatness for generations to come.”

Even before the United States was a country, Jewish Patriots were supporting the cause of freedom. My Jewish Learning estimates that around 100 Jews fought in the American Revolutionary Army, and it says that Jewish elected official Francis Salvador gave his life for the cause of independence. One of the Jewish soldiers was Reuben Etting, who died of the effects of his imprisonment because the British deliberately fed him only pork to insult his religion. Etting starved himself rather than eat the pork.

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Mordecai Sheftall of Georgia served as deputy commissary general for federal troops in 1778 until his capture by the British, after which he and his son survived two separate and abusive imprisonments before successfully escaping. Jewish businesswoman Abigail Minis also supplied American troops. These are Patriots who deserve to be honored and remembered, especially at a time when too many Americans on both the left and right are talking as if Jews have been a blight instead of a blessing upon our nation.

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Trump specifically highlighted Haym Salomon, who “was instrumental in the success of our Continental Congress and Founding Fathers, and rallied support for freedom. He was a zealous advocate against tyranny, and even after imprisonment by the British Crown, he continued his work in defense of freedom.”

It was such heroes as these and other Jews who expressed their warm patriotism as President George Washington took office that led Washington to write to the Hebrew Congregation at Newport in 1790, “May the Children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while everyone shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid,” because the USA “gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.”

Besides quoting Washington, Trump could not resist boasting on his own account, “Under my leadership, we are aggressively fighting the violence against Jewish Americans that increased under my predecessor, prosecuting hateful criminals to the fullest extent of the law, and working to end the scourge of anti-Semitism throughout our institutions, especially on college campuses.” Hopefully, we will see Trump prioritize Israel, our best international ally, throughout his presidency.

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Finally, Trump announced:

Throughout this historic year, we rejoice in the triumph of the American spirit and rededicate ourselves to the cause of liberty and justice for all. In special honor of 250 glorious years of American independence and on the weekend of Rededicate 250 — a national jubilee of prayer, praise, and thanksgiving — Jewish Americans are encouraged to observe a national Sabbath. From sundown on May 15 to nightfall on May 16, friends, families, and communities of all backgrounds may come together in gratitude for our great Nation. This day will recognize the sacred Jewish tradition of setting aside time for rest, reflection, and gratitude to the Almighty.

Let us pray that we can counteract the rising tide of violent antisemitism in America and make this once again a land that gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.

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