Supreme Court Temporarily Allows Baby-Killing Drug for Mail Orders, Overriding State Laws

Tragically, the Supreme Court has temporarily reversed a lower court ruling blocking mail orders of the deadly abortion drug mifepristone while multiple states try to enforce their laws against the drug.

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This is certainly a blow not only against the right to life, which the Founding Fathers affirmed in our Declaration of Independence (and arguably of the 14th Amendment right to life unless deprived by due process), but against states’ rights. No matter how temporary the order is, it bolsters the argument that it is necessary for women in states such as Louisiana and Texas to kill their babies with help from radical doctors in woke states like California, regardless of what their own state laws say.

The most disappointing part of all is that, according to The Washington Post, it was conservative Justice Sam Alito who issued the temporary order allowing continued mailing of abortion pills to women, regardless of whether their states of residence allow it or not. At least the order is reportedly only valid through May 11, but that is another week of woke doctors rushing to get out as many abortion pills as they can.

LifeNews posted on X May 4, “BREAKING: The Supreme Court has restored mail-order abortions while the lawsuit from Louisiana and multiple states continues. This means babies will continue dying and women will continue being injured by the dangerous abortion pill.” The mail-order abortion policy is a relic of the radically pro-death Biden administration. It is amazing how our government simply will not take the moral collapse and population crisis of our country seriously.

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The National Association of Pro-life Nurses in 2024 joined the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case regarding the Food and Drug Administration’s removal of safeguards for the chemical abortion pill mifepristone, because the pill not only kills babies, but it is also incredibly dangerous for the women.

Abortion pills essentially starve unborn babies to death. We live in a schizophrenic society where it is unacceptable to punish your children for bad behavior, but completely acceptable to murder your unborn baby in a manner that is not only inhumane but also excruciating. And since science has proven that human life starts at the moment of conception, we really should adopt the view of Christ’s apostles (see the Didache) in banning abortion altogether.

Dorothy Kane, president of the National Association of Pro-Life Nurses, explained her opposition to the abortion pill. “The elimination of in-person doctor visits endangers women, particularly those at risk for ectopic pregnancies,” she said. “The FDA has empowered human traffickers and abusers to exploit victims through unfettered access to these high-risk drugs.” Mail-order abortion is a huge boon for abusers and traffickers.

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There is also extensive evidence that abortion adds to the trauma of rape victims, triggers grave psychological and emotional damage, and is never necessary to save a mother’s life. Moreover, between 4% and 7% of women who take the abortion pills experience serious side effects like heavy bleeding. Even an extra week of mailing these pills around the country is too long.

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