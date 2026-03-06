Israel Brings the War to Iranian Terror Proxy Hezbollah

Israeli forces have extended Operation Epic Fury — or, as they call it, Operation Roaring Lion — to Lebanon, sending Hezbollah terrorists straight to hell.

The Islamic regime of Iran has built up a horrifyingly large global terrorist network, with one of its proxies being Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah devastated multiple northern Israeli towns during the Oct. 7 war, and it took the ongoing operation against its Iranian masters as a sign to launch yet more missile attacks.

Unfortunately for Hezbollah, and fortunately for the innocent civilians they target, Israeli forces were not too busy helping the United States take down Iran’s regime to turn some of their attention toward Hezbollah.

A Fox News alert explained the footage below: “Israel is not letting up on these Hezbollah sites, and one of the things they're trying to do is take out any sort of rocket launchers or missile launchers, because that's where the ballistic missiles are coming from, and if they can take out those capabilities, they can calm that area down. So we'll continue to watch this. That’s smoke billowing up in southern Lebanon in Beirut.”

🚨 JUST IN: EXPLOSIONS in Beirut as Israel unleashes on the Iranian proxy of Hezbollah and their missile launching capabilities



Smoke can be seen billowing in the area



The regime is being destroyed and so are their proxies. GOOD! pic.twitter.com/VvR6OAObiK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2026

Iran’s regime likely wins the prize for the biggest massacre of recent history, for killing between 30,000 and 40,000 of its own people during the 2026 protests. But Iran’s Islamic dictatorship also stands out for its huge and complex web of jihad, one of its main and most dangerous focuses since it first took power, a web that stretches around the globe and impacts dozens of countries, including America and Israel.

Indeed, as the American Jewish Committee explained:

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, one of the key priorities of the Iranian regime has been exporting its revolution abroad… Iran is considered the “foremost state sponsor of terrorism,” providing “a range of support, including financial, training, and equipment, to [terrorist] groups around the world – particularly Hezbollah,” according to the U.S. State Department. Tehran has used its proxy army of more than a dozen militias and terror groups across the Middle East with outposts around the world to help foment instability, carry out attacks, and expand the scope of the Islamic Revolution.

There are even Hezbollah terror cells right here in the United States, and the Biden administration ignored evidence that Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists were increasingly exploiting the Democrats’ open borders policies to infiltrate our country. Both Hamas and Hezbollah are backed by Iran. Under the Trump administration, federal authorities eventually caught up with one Oct. 7 jihadi in Louisiana.

National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) Director Joe Kent accused the Biden administration of allowing almost 20,000 terrorists into the United States. And the number could quite possibly be higher.

All of which is to say that Israel is, in fact, doing the United States a favor also, by cutting off the head of Hezbollah, and I pray that Israeli forces have great success in this effort.

