ICE Arrests 118 Criminal Illegal Aliens in California Operation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) provided an update on its week-long operation to arrest dangerous illegal aliens in the sanctuary state of California.

The arrestees included pedophiles, domestic abusers, burglars, sex offenders, and serial drunk drivers. The latter is particularly important because illegal aliens have killed multiple people, including children, in drunk driving or hit-and-run accidents recently. Unfortunately, California Democrats always refuse to honor ICE detainer requests for the deadly drivers.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced its 118 arrests in California in a Jan. 5 press release. The arrests came as part of a six-day operation in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

“ICE ended 2025 with a surge operation in California targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. 118 illegal aliens were arrested including pedophiles, registered sex offenders, burglars, domestic abusers, and serial drunk drivers,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Criminal illegal aliens flock to California because they know Governor Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians will allow them to terrorize innocent American families. In 2026, our law enforcement will continue to do what Gavin Newsom refused to do: make California safe again.”

Among those arrested in California are Mexican Anatolio Clavijo-Urbano, who has a conviction for second-degree burglary, and Mexican Gabino Najera-Romano, who has a conviction for battery.

Their fellow Mexican illegal alien Victor Alfonso Graciano-Quiterio has convictions including disorderly conduct, battery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, using force or threats against a crime witness, and violating court orders intended to prevent domestic violence. Mexican Raymundo Bojorges Mendez has no fewer than four DUI convictions, including one that caused bodily harm.

The DHS press release also mentioned:

Juan Perez Tello, 42, of Mexico. Perez was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and is a registered sex offender… Filemon Diego-Francisco, 38, was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon: not a firearm and threaten crime with intent to terrorize… Julio Cesar Tadeo Lopez, 32, of Mexico. Tadeo was convicted of DUI causing great bodily injury, hit-and-run causing property damage, and a separate DUI.

ICE’s work to round up the worst of the worst in California is vitally important. Just before Thanksgiving, Hector Balderas-Aheelor ran over 11-year-old Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz outside the boy’s home in Escondido, California. Gov. Gavin Newsom declined to honor the ICE detainer for Balderas-Aheelor.

In October, Jashanpreet Singh caused a deadly crash that killed at least three people in Ontario, Calif., while he was driving a semi-truck under the influence. Earlier this year, another illegal Indian, Harjinder Singh, claimed three victims after he made an illegal U-turn in his semi-truck in Florida. California Democrats issued licenses to both of them, recklessly endangering citizens.

