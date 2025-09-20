UNT Faces Scrutiny After Targeting Student Condemning Anti-Kirk Agitation

The University of North Texas faces investigation from the state’s attorney general after a professor reportedly threw a student out of class for denouncing celebration over the political assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a press release in which he said that right after TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event in Utah, sick students at UNT started cheering wildly in a classroom, not only gloating over Kirk’s murder, but wishing the same fate on President Donald Trump. One student spoke up to condemn the celebration of assassination, after which her classmates not only allegedly ridiculed her, but the professor forced her to leave. Paxton stated UNT hasn’t taken action to right the situation yet.

Glorifying assassination and calling for more assassination is not First Amendment-protected free speech, as the U.S. Supreme Court has defined (see RAV v. City of St. Paul). But publicly condemning assassination is free speech, and, according to Paxton, UNT has made official commitments to uphold free speech. Yet the professor reportedly defended the students cheering murder in unprotected speech, while punishing the student exercising truly protected free speech. This also potentially violates UNT’s student conduct code and employee ethics policy.

“For too long, universities have become incubators for radical left-wing ideology instead of fostering a space for learning and open, peaceful discussion of ideas. Instead of addressing the disgusting celebrations of political assassinations, UNT has protected these terrorist sympathizers and punished the brave student who stood up to the radical mob,” Paxton said.

Advertisement

Read Also: Trump Vows to Label More Radical Dem Groups as Terrorists

He added, “I will not remain silent when our so-called institutions of higher learning stifle free speech and encourage an atmosphere of political terrorism. UNT must answer for its apparent negligence.”

Attorney General Paxton has now demanded answers from UNT regarding the incident and requested that the university follow its own rules by expanding its investigations into the students encouraging illegal political violence. Furthermore, the letter urges that if faculty or staff ratified that conduct through viewpoint discrimination against the complaining student that they be punished for violating university policy.

Celebrating the assassination of a man who only debated people in the most respectful way is profoundly evil and, yes, a threat to society. Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s accused shooter, was from a Republican family, but was radicalized in high school and college into a rabid LGBTQ activist who was dating a “transgender” and was determined to murder someone for speaking truths in public.

For Our VIPs: Kids Speak Out: Students Challenge Teacher Who Mocked Kirk’s Death

Americans cannot afford to overlook the explicit encouragement to violence in our school system. Teachers are telling students both in grade schools and in colleges that it is not only permissible but praiseworthy to attack Jews, conservatives, Christians, anyone with whom they disagree. Our educational institutions have literally become training grounds for violent Marxist thugs. A Texas teacher recently told PJ Media that “if your major role models encourage violence based on opinion,” as leftist teachers too often do, and “you’re told words are equivalent to violet acts … then there’s no differences between shooting someone and saying your opinions.” Students are being propagandized this way every day across America, with devastating results, as the Texas teacher warned.

Advertisement

And if Paxton discovers that the UNT allegations are true, that professor needs to be fired and the students held accountable. Glorifying assassination has very real world consequences.

Here at PJ Media, we expose Democrats’ pro-crime actions. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.