Trump Vows to Label More Radical Dem Groups as Terrorists

Antifa is not the only radical leftist organization that is going to be labeled as a terrorist group, according to President Donald Trump.

Trump replied to a question in the Oval Office from the press about his designation of Antifa as a terrorist organization, affirming, “We have others that we’re going to designate too.” He also promised further investigation into Antifa and deplored the violent crime crisis in Democrat cities.

The president stated, “We're going to look at the people that funded Antifa, see who they are, where they came from, and why they did.” As just one example out of hundreds if not thousands of Antifa’s violent deeds, read about how journalist Andy Ngo was chased down and almost beaten to death by Antifa thugs in Portland (warning: video shows near-fatal attack on Ngo):

On May 28, 2021, I ran for my life through the streets of downtown Portland, Ore.



Antifa had discovered me working undercover after one of their members, John Hacker, exposed me to the mob.



I screamed for help as I fled, but drivers and pedestrians looked away. The businesses… pic.twitter.com/kX7PKoIm8a — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2025

One of the current hotspots of Antifa violence, particularly against ICE agents, is still Portland, where the ICE facility has practically been under siege by Antifa for months. “Have you seen Portland at all?” Trump asked the press. “You take a look what's happening in Portland. It's been going on for years. Just people out of control, crazy. We're going to stop that very soon.”

Trump then noted that he has other urgent problems to address as well, like the other kinds of violent crime that make our Democrat-run cities so dangerous. “First, we're going to get rid of the problems in Memphis, where you can't even walk a block without getting shot,” he said. Memphis reportedly has the highest violent crime rate in the United States.

Trump then mentioned America’s homicide capital, bloody Chicago, and Mayor Brandon Johnson. “We're going to get rid of the problems in Chicago. Chicago is a great city. We have to save it,” Trump insisted. “I told you I had the head of the Union Pacific Railroad of my office. And I said, ‘So what do you think, you go to every city…’ He's a great guy. I said, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘Sir, save Chicago. Don't let it go down. Save it.’”

Trump marveled, “Who would ever think that would be sitting here talking about saving Chicago? Chicago is a great city. They have a terrible mayor, terrible. He’s a like 5% approval rating, incompetent person.” Johnson’s approval rating is a little over 6%. Trump then mentioned Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who just wrote an op-ed lying about ICE and denying that there is any crime crisis in Chicago. “They have an incompetent governor,” Trump said, “11 people get shot. He says crime isn't a [issue]…. I think they're afraid. Look, he's not a stupid guy. I really believe they're afraid to say politically, I guess, from an ideology standpoint, from a Democratic standpoint, he's afraid. He is afraid to say the fact that they have a very unsafe, very dangerous city.”

Democrats love crime. But the Trump administration crackdown is coming.

