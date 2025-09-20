Failed Ex-Disney CEO Whines About Kimmel Suspension

The former Disney company CEO who left under a cloud of crises is now whining about his former company suspending low-ratings ABC host Jimmy Kimmel over defamatory comments.

Michael Eisner, who was the CEO of Disney for about two decades up till 2005, began his tenure successfully, but ended amidst a series of failures and boondoggles. One of those major mistakes was the acquisition of ABC News, which has been declining in popularity and success for years now, even since before Eisner left Disney. But of course, he would not want to admit that that acquisition was always a disaster, so he is once again trying to pretend that Jimmy Kimmel, who had almost no viewership and lied constantly, including about Charlie Kirk’s assassin, was a wonderful asset to ABC News/Disney and a victim of free speech cancellation.

Before diving into Eisner’s ridiculous comment, we should note that first of all, the First Amendment does not protect someone from getting suspended by his employer, and second of all, that major networks receive government subsidies. So yes, the Trump-Carr Federal Communications Commission can with full legitimacy investigate and object to outright lies from a host on one of these networks, like Kimmel’s false claim Kirk’s accused murderer was MAGA (he’s actually an LGBTQ leftist). That said, enjoy the crybaby rant of Eisner’s from X.

“Where has all the leadership gone? If not for university presidents, law firm managing partners, and corporate chief executives standing up against bullies, who then will step up for the first amendment?” wailed Eisner. Amazing how these people are much more upset about Kimmel’s suspension than about the actual free speech crisis this month, which was Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Eisner blubbered, “The ‘suspending indefinitely’ of Jimmy Kimmel immediately after the Chairman of the FCC's aggressive yet hollow threatening of the Disney Company is yet another example of out-of-control intimidation.” The “aggressive yet hollow threatening”? Eisner is about as good at description as Kimmel is at humor.

The ex-CEO falsely tried to frame this as a First Amendment violation: “Maybe the Constitution should have said, ‘Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, except in one’s political or financial self-interest.’ By-the-way, for the record, this ex-CEO finds Jimmy Kimmel very talented and funny.”

And that right there is why both Eisner and Kimmel proved to be monetary and popular drags on Disney — they find lying about conservatives funny.

Now for some sanity from FCC Chair Carr:

Broadcast TV stations have always been required by their licenses to operate in the public interest—that includes serving the needs of their local communities.



And broadcasters have long retained the right to not air national programs that they believe are inconsistent with the… — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) September 18, 2025

Eisner was forced to step down as CEO of Disney because his wokeness and monopolistic instincts were proving a disaster for the company, including through the acquisition of ABC. Eisner and Kimmel have to stick together because they are both failures whom Disney had to drop like hot potatoes.

