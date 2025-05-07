DeSantis Praises Bill Banning Geoengineering in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ready and excited to sign legislation banning insidious geoengineering and unhealthy chemicals in water.

Newly passed state Senate legislation bans weather manipulation and fluoride from drinking water in Florida, and DeSantis supports the move. Geoengineering has garnered national attention thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now the HHS secretary, and his allies. Multiple billionaires have invested in geoengineering technology, claiming the necessity of manipulating weather to address the fake climate crisis.

DeSantis posted his comments on X on May 6: “Florida is not a testing ground for geoengineering. We already do not permit this type of activity, but we are going the next step to ensure it does not happen in this state. As soon as it reaches my desk, I will be signing the recently passed Senate Bill 56 to prohibit the release of chemicals into our skies to alter the weather or atmosphere.”

— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 6, 2025

This is a matter of safeguarding both liberty and health, according to DeSantis. “The Free State of Florida means freedom from governments or private actors unilaterally applying chemicals or geoengineering to people or public spaces,” he added.

WCJB reported:

Florida is set to become the second state to ban fluoride from public drinking water and one of 25 states to ban “chemtrails,” following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement on Monday, where he said he was planning on signing the bills into law… Sponsored by Miami republican Ileana Garcia, SB 56 would repeal existing weather modification laws, including practices like cloud seeding, and make it illegal to release chemicals or substances or use any device to manipulate temperature, weather, climate, or sunlight.

More than one highly prominent and influential leftist has explicitly advocated for or invested in geoengineering initiatives. George Soros, for instance, backed a project to block Arctic sunlight, supposedly to save the Arctic from melting. Bill Gates, meanwhile, financially invested in a project to spray supposedly non-toxic dust in the air in a similar effort to block the sunlight (which, of course, is necessary for crops and other living things). Congressional Democrats and the Biden White House also expressed interest in solar geoengineering.

As DeSantis’s communications director, Bryan Griffin, said, “Today's bill provides penalties for aerial geoengineering in Florida. People aren't guinea pigs! We have a right to sunshine and clean air.”

