Colorado Draws Trump’s Ire for Jailing Gold Star Mom, but not Illegals

Tina Peters, whose son died a U.S. military hero, is in jail for making allegations of election fraud in lefty Colorado. Meanwhile, dangerous illegal alien criminals rampage and victimize citizens with impunity. As Donald Trump pointed out, Colorado authorities need to readjust their priorities.

Just as the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Biden administration hunted and hounded Jan. 6 protesters, concerned parents, pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, and Trump supporters while simultaneously assisting a never-ending flood of illegals to enter the country, Colorado Democrats’ thinking is similarly maladjusted. And Donald Trump is getting his DOJ involved in one particular controversial case in the Rocky Mountain state.

The gratitude Tina Peters received after losing her Navy Seal son in the cause of freedom was the full onslaught of weaponized justice. Trump furiously posted on Truth Social May 5, “Radical Left Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser ignores Illegals committing Violent Crimes like Rape and Murder in his State and, instead, jailed Tina Peters, a 69-year-old Gold Star mother who worked to expose and document Democrat Election Fraud.”

The president insisted, “Tina is an innocent Political Prisoner being horribly and unjustly punished in the form of Cruel and Unusual Punishment. This is a Communist persecution by the Radical Left Democrats to cover up their Election crimes and misdeeds in 2020.” After all, Democrats have been cheating in elections and lying about it for well over a century; why wouldn’t they keep doing so now?

Trump noted how anti-law, pro-crime the Democrat Party is, except when it can use the law — or rather activist courts — to target its political opponents. “The same Democrat Party that flies to El Salvador to try to free an MS-13 Terrorist, is cruelly imprisoning, perhaps for life, a grandmother whose brave and heroic son gave his life for America,” Trump stated.

“Colorado must end this unjust incarceration of an innocent American,” he concluded emphatically. “I am hereby directing the Department of Justice to take all necessary action to help secure the release of this ‘hostage’ being held in a Colorado prison by the Democrats, for political reasons. FREE TINA PETERS, NOW!”

While Colorado is not officially a sanctuary state, it does have sanctuary laws that can protect illegal aliens. In fact, new legislation reportedly just passed the Colorado House to limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Trump is expressing increasing frustration with Democrat politicians and leftist judges at the federal and state levels for protecting illegal aliens from being arrested and deported. He just announced that he plans to reopen and rebuild Alcatraz federal prison as part of his crackdown on criminal activity in the USA.

Hopefully, in the near future, Tina Peters will receive unrigged legal proceedings at last, while illegal alien criminals in Colorado are deported far away from the Rocky Mountains.

