Trump Reopens Alcatraz to Jail the Criminal ‘Dregs of Society’

Donald Trump is reopening and rebuilding the famous Alcatraz prison as part of his push to crack down on crime after four years of pro-crime Democrat policies.

Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay is home to an abandoned federal prison, which has been falling steadily into disrepair since the end of its use in the 1960s. But the island that has become a tourist destination is now set to have a lock-up for dangerous criminals once again, according to Trump‘s announcement on Monday.

With federal authorities and cooperating state authorities arresting ever more criminal illegal aliens and dangerous domestic criminals, Trump has his sights set on Alcatraz to house some of them. “REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering.” Too many Americans have been robbed, assaulted, raped, or killed by criminals whom Democrats actively protect or ignore.

REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate… pic.twitter.com/u1jOCMXeW5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2025

In his usual enthusiastic style, Trump praised Americans of the past and argued he is following in their footsteps: “When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets.”

And that, Trump wrote, “is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally.”

Trump celebrated this move as a win for justice: “The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

This comes amidst an ongoing battle between the Trump administration and Democrat activist judges, wherein the latter try to force the administration not to uphold the law, but rather to protect and reward criminals. For example, last week, U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston tried to obfuscate and contradict the law that empowers federal immigration authorities to arrest illegal aliens without warrants.

Not only can immigration authorities arrest illegals without warrants, but perhaps in the near future, those illegals will be imprisoned at a rebuilt Alcatraz prison.

