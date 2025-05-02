Trump Declares V-E Anniversary ‘Victory Day’ in U.S.

President Donald Trump continues to honor our U.S. history and heroes as he urges Americans to celebrate May 8 as “Victory Day,” commemorating our triumph over the Nazis and Italian fascists.

Advertisement

Trump lamented the fact that modern Americans don’t celebrate our many military victories in the way that some other nations celebrate theirs. Thus, Trump, who already established Vietnam Veterans’ Day in 2017, now hopes to inspire Americans to honor our “Greatest Generation,” the World War II heroes who, on May 8, 1945, celebrated Germany's unconditional surrender to the Allies with “Victory in Europe” or “V-E Day.” Trump also established a holiday to commemorate the end of World War I in November.

President Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday, “Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II. I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I.”

🚨Update: President Trump will designate MAY 8, as Victory Day in the United States for the US Victory over Nazi Germany!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OziPyZubRl — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) May 2, 2025

In his usual enthusiastic style, Trump lauded the USA: “We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Fall of Saigon and WSJ: Why Is American Media Still Lying About Vietnam?

Victory Day for WWII is already nearly upon us, and we should certainly mark the day with celebrations and praise for our veterans. Thanks to millions of brave American soldiers and brilliant generals like George Patton, America and the Allies prevailed in WWII against the genocidal Nazis and the Italian fascists. It was specifically a triumph for America and, more generally, a triumph for humanity, a defeat of one of the most evil and murderous regimes of the 20th century. Soon after, America would also defeat the murderous Japanese Empire.

The U.S. Army website provided the following information on V-E Day:

Emissaries of the German government surrendered on 7 May 1945, at General Eisenhower's Headquarters in Reims, France. The next day, 8 May, was designated as V-E Day (Victory in Europe), the official end of the war in Europe. The American contributions to the liberation of Europe had been predominant in both manpower and as an “arsenal for democracy” with American factories producing weapons, tanks, ships, and planes for ourselves and our allies… [It was] the steadfast determination, courage and tenacity of the American Soldier that broke the German ability and will to resist.

Advertisement

The website added, “We honor the 11 million American Soldiers who defended freedom and defeated fascism and tyranny.” We should particularly honor the more than 135,000 U.S. soldiers who died in Western Europe during WWII, giving the last full measure of devotion to defeat Hitler’s and Mussolini’s regimes.

As Trump said, “We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”

Editor’s Note: Please support PJ Media’s work so that we can continue to bring you all the latest news on Trump administration reforms and actions. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!