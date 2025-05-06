Turn on the Heat: DOE Halts Ban on Gas for Fed Buildings

In another blow to the hot air propaganda of the Biden administration, Donald Trump’s Department of Energy (DOE) has halted the “fossil fuel ban” for federal buildings, which were supposed to restrict gas use for new or newly renovated federal buildings.

In heat and cold, rain and shine, climate alarmists are always mendacious windbags. Fortunately, they are no longer running our government. The DOE made the gas ban halt announcement in a May 5 press release, welcome news for all supporters of reliable and cheaper energy over toxic, expensive, inefficient, forced-labor-tied wind and solar.

Since the “climate crisis” is fake (and gas and oil likely aren’t actually “fossil fuels,” a clever propaganda term), and since carbon is a life-giving rather than a life-ending substance, there is no reason not to use gas and oil for federal buildings — or any buildings.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright declared, “Under President Trump's leadership, the Department of Energy is embracing a strategy of energy addition – leveraging all sources that are affordable, reliable and secure. This pause will ensure that our federal buildings are able to utilize the most efficient power available, lowering costs and reducing regulatory overreach.”

The DOE press release explained that the compliance date for the new provisions for the Clean Energy for New Federal Buildings and Major Renovations of Federal Buildings (CER) (try saying that six times fast) has been delayed. We can only hope that following the proposed review, the climate alarmist plans will be permanently axed.

This action delays the restrictive standards imposed by the previous administration to limit the use of affordable, reliable energy sources, such as coal and natural gas, to power federal buildings in favor of less reliable, more expensive options… DOE is undertaking this review to ensure alignment with the current Administration’s energy policies, particularly those relating to energy security and reliability.

At least for now, federal agencies are off the hook for committing energy suicide.

Steve Milloy, senior Energy & Environment Legal Institute fellow, minced no words in his comments to The Daily Caller. “These green buildings are pointless. The stuff doesn’t work, and it’s not cost effective. Contractors like it because it’s more expensive.” Always follow the money.

Milloy added, “It’s not good for the people that work in the building, and it doesn’t make sense for taxpayers. It’s just silliness, and it’s doing nothing for the environment.”

Trump apparently agrees. On his very first day in office, Trump declared an energy emergency, stating, “America is blessed with an abundance of energy and natural resources that have historically powered our Nation’s economic prosperity. In recent years, burdensome and ideologically motivated regulations have impeded the development of these resources, limited the generation of reliable and affordable electricity, reduced job creation, and inflicted high energy costs upon our citizens… It is thus in the national interest to unleash America’s affordable and reliable energy and natural resources.”

