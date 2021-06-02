It's Official: The Paranoid Were Right All Along About Fauci (And More)

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. That the paranoid were right all along about Fauci and Facebook is today’s big crazy.

Or should that be “sane?”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

The return of the Bistromath economy

Shoplifting in the age of men without chests

Duped again by China — or worse

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

Biden’s ’70s Show

AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

Our colleague Rick Moran already covered this story in-depth, but there is one teensy detail he missed.

Today is Wednesday. The jobs report isn’t due out until Friday.

Yet Democrats — politicians, not bureaucrats at the Bureau of Labor Statistics — are already trying to spin the numbers.

That means two things.

The first you already know: The numbers aren’t good.

Related: The Bistromath Economy (The Numbers, They Are Awful)

The second is that it sure as hell looks like the Dems got tipped off by BLS.

We haven’t seen this kind of collusion, as it were, since Obama was in office.

Crime of the Century

A Milwaukee woman stole condoms, Slim Jim's and more from Walmart in Mount Pleasant, a crime she admitted to, according to prosecutors.​ https://t.co/iUbQl2326b — FOX6 News (@fox6now) June 2, 2021

You know, when Insanity Wrap was young and still courting, things were more romantic.

It was the man who stole the condoms and Slim Jims before a big date.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Insanity Wrap has a question for you.

What do you call someone who loves their own power more than they respect the lives, liberty, and integrity of their own constituents, while simultaneously accusing everyone else of being awful people?

It’s a trick question; Whitmer is already called “Democrat.”

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

This morning, #antifa from Portland traveled to Oregon City to vandalize a street where a patriotic event was scheduled. They dumped blood, feces, oil, animal organs & other things all over. They posted wanted-style flyers around the area of people they said are Proud Boys. pic.twitter.com/AmsJiOeS3T — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 29, 2021

Pro Tip: If making your point requires bringing blood, feces, oil, and animal organs to someone else’s (genuinely) peaceful and patriotic event, then your point sucks.

And so do you.

(Not you, gentle reader.)

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Insanity Wrap understands you probably already saw this one earlier today on Instapundit, but bringing it up again here allows us to name Kamala Harris as today’s craziest person in the world.

Harris has a lot on her plate right now — wrecking the border, wrecking the post-COVID economic recovery and: Biden: I’m putting Kamala Harris in charge of getting voting rights legislation passed through Congress. “Ah, that’s nice of him. Something new for her to fail at instead of just failing to ease the border crisis.”

Harris had a cushy Senate gig, in which nothing was expected of her in return for what amounted to a lifetime appointment by California voters.

Now she’s Joe Biden’s fall guy, all because she’s more ambitious than she is sane.

Crazy, right?

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

China played Fauci like a fiddle. pic.twitter.com/BHmgkG9yvY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2021

There’s a whole thread here from the indispensable Mr. Cheong, related to our main story, two items down.

Insanity Wrap highly recommends you read the whole, damning thing.

Let’s just say that whether Fauci meant to collude with Communist China, that certainly ended up being the result.

Dupe? Useful idiot?

Embrace the healing power of “and.”

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

DeSantis On NCAA Threat To Pull Events From States That Protect Girl Sports: ‘To Hell’ With Your ‘Events’

Much more here from our friend and colleague Tyler O’Neil.

Insanity Wrap has no need to recap DeSantis and the most recent example of his everlasting gobstopper of hard-nosed sanity.

But we do have a question for you.

Even if DeSantis has no intention of running for President in 2024, he’s certainly putting himself in the perfect position to do just that — and as a young man, he’s in no rush. Even if he didn’t run until 2028, he’d still be one of the younger candidates.

But if DeSantis does run in ’24, and so does Trump… which man earns your primary vote?

We don’t have an answer to our own question, at least not yet.

But we can’t wait to read the comments.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

Insanity Wrap doesn’t like going through other people’s correspondence. In fact, we’re so privacy-focused that we won’t even reach into Mrs. Insanity Wrap’s purse to get her sunglasses for her when she asks us to.

“Sorry, dear, you know how we feel about that.”

Referring to ourselves in the third person in real life does put some strain on our marriage, but only a little.

Even more lovely-dovey are Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and celebrity medical spokesmodel Anthony “Doctor” Fauci when it comes to setting a narrative.

Tony: I wanted to send a note of thanks for your leadership and everything you’re doing to make our country’s response to this outbreak as effective as possible. I also wanted to share a few ideas of ways we could help you get your message out, but I understand you’re incredibly busy, so don’t feel a need to reply unless these seem interesting.

Fawning billionaires are the worst billionaire, particularly when they’re fawning over fussy bureaucrats.

That aside, Insanity Wrap can’t improve on two comments previously tweeted.

The first is Hans Mahncke, who wrote: “Always remember, Facebook is not a publisher.”

We’re certain that Mahncke’s tongue was so far in his cheek that he looked like a lopsided Louis Armstrong blowing a high C.

But here’s the truly devastating note:

You don’t have to be paranoid to see an information-controlling/data-hoovering social media giant working in cahoots with the public health bureaucracy to both shape a narrative and to unseat a sitting president.

The usual formula is “You don’t have to be paranoid to [blank], but it doesn’t hurt!”

In this case, Insanity Wrap feels that the second clause is less than superfluous.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.