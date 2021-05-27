Andrew Cuomo Won't Resign, Says to Decency: DROP DEAD!

Welcome to Insanity Wrap #215, your daily dose of the best of the worst — and that Andrew Cuomo won’t resign is today’s big bad.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What would a decent person do, besieged on all sides by women he harassed and the corpses of people he got killed?

Answer: Whatever it is Cuomo isn’t doing.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

The Triple Lindy of political backflips

Meet the indicted #DefundThePolice Atlanta city councilman who got his car stolen

Biden Admin already denying health care to their own injured workers

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Big shift here, Biden White House says they haven’t ruled out that China deliberately released covid on the world. pic.twitter.com/tYzUIkxXAy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 27, 2021

Here’s a backflip worth of competitive high-diver Thornton Melon’s renowned Triple Lindy.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Oh, sweet justice!

An Atlanta City Councilman who voted to defund the Atlanta police by $73 million and had his car stolen by children in broad daylight on Wednesday. Antonio Brown, who has mayoral hopes, was at a ribbon-cutting ceremony when four kids got into his car and stole it.

To his credit, Insanity Wrap must concede, Brown won’t press charges because he seems to actually believe his own BS about “reimagining law enforcement.”

Rather than blame the young miscreants, he blames a “generational poverty issue.”

Insanity Wrap is feeling too kind to remind Councilman Brown that generational poverty can most often be traced to fatherless households, subsidized by the very government he seeks to enlarge, and celebrated by the progressive-dominated popular culture.

Or maybe Brown won’t press charges because he Brown doesn’t want anyone looking too closely into how a young, smalltime politico affords a Mercedes coupe:

Oops, too late!

From last July:

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown was indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury, and charged for alleged attempts to defraud financial institutions. “For years, Antonio Brown allegedly sought to defraud a number of banks and credit card companies by falsely claiming that he was the victim of identity theft,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak in a release Wednesday. Dating back to 2012, Attorney Pak details how Brown obtained more than $60,000 in auto loans to finance the purchase of a Mercedes C300 and Range Rover, and spent thousands in credit for her personal benefit.

Since it seems that Brown might just be something of an expert in illicit gains, Insanity Wrap going to cut him some slack on today’s story.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

A weird way to ask for the power to govern. 👀 https://t.co/VNeQQKF86m — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 27, 2021

Forget it, MK, he’s rolling.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

#Caring:

The employees said the department has “reject[ed] scientific evidence regarding the injuries and treatment needs” and “invalidate[d] our injuries and experiences,” according to a letter obtained Wednesday by NBC News. The letter is signed by “Victims of Hostile Action in Cuba and China,” the countries where embassy workers suffered some of the first reported cases of the illness. The letter is renewing calls to further investigate the cause of the syndrome, which can lead to permanent brain damage. Reports indicate the illness is caused by pulsed microwave energy, which may be the result of “targeted attacks” on U.S. embassies in hostile countries.

When they roll out BidenCare for everyone it’s gonna be awesome.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Sen. Joe Manchin: “I’m not ready to destroy our government. I’m not ready to destroy our government, no” when asked if he was willing to break the filibuster over the 1/6 commission. “It’s time to come together. I think there’s ten good people,” he said. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) May 27, 2021

Insanity Wrap could never have imagined that it would be up to Senator Joe Manchin to save the Republic, and yet here we are.

By a show of hands, is that today’s moment of sanity or is it the craziest thing in the world?

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

How many nursing home residents have to die and how many women have to get shots for the Cuomo Cooties™ before the Granny Killer does the manly thing and resigns in shame?

Not enough, apparently:

During a news conference in his Manhattan office, Cuomo dismissed the bipartisan legion of critics who have demanded his resignation over a slew of sexual harassment allegations, his mishandling of nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as allegations of bullying by his staff and that he used his office to get COVID testing and vaccination perks for family members.

Insanity Wrap got a kick out of this quote from Governor Party Tits, if only for the f-u chutzpah of it: Yeah. Well, people have criticisms, yeah. And [I] take every criticism seriously and evaluate every criticism.”

Translation: “Buzz off!”

Insanity Wrap cleaned up that translation for you. You’re welcome.

If Cuomo were a real man, he’d own up to his deadly mistakes and churlish behavior in the only way one can do with integrity: Resign and disappear himself from public life.

If New York had a real justice system, Cuomo would then shortly return to public life — on charges of intentional manslaughter or negligent homicide, plus sexual harassment, too.

Instead, he made a cool $5 mil for a book of lies “celebrating himself,” as Janice Dean just said, about what a great job he did during the early months of the Wuhan Flu pandemic.

Cuomo might be the big guy in Albany’s political dreamland, but in reality, he’s a tiny, corrupt, and cowardly moral midget.

One More Thing…

Fact check: TRUE.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

