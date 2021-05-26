THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

It’s very nearly that special time of the week, when Bryan Preston, Stephen Kruiser, and Yours Truly get together — along with our growing community of VIP Gold members — for a podcast full of good cheer, warm chat, and strong drink.

Normally I’d have a longer, cuter promo for you, but that other video program I’m on each week got bumped back, playing havoc with the schedule.

Still, winging it is kind of fun, yes?

Yes.

Speaking of winging it, we’ll have three (or more!) hours of just that.

Same bat-time, same bat-channel.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!