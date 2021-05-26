VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

By Stephen Green May 26, 2021 1:02 PM ET

It’s very nearly that special time of the week, when Bryan Preston, Stephen Kruiser, and Yours Truly get together — along with our growing community of VIP Gold members — for a podcast full of good cheer, warm chat, and strong drink.

Normally I’d have a longer, cuter promo for you, but that other video program I’m on each week got bumped back, playing havoc with the schedule.

Still, winging it is kind of fun, yes?

Yes.

Speaking of winging it, we’ll have three (or more!) hours of just that.

Same bat-time, same bat-channel.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
TRENDING
Editor's Choice