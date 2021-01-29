Insanity Wrap #135: Sheila Jackson-Lee Will Decide if You're Sane Enough to Buy a Gun

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Would a law empowering the federal government to determine who is sane be the craziest thing ever?

Answer: Yes. Next question?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

good evening people of gotham, you have 24 hours to turn in The Batman pic.twitter.com/yVFpVSd8Bv — evan (@evcon) January 28, 2021

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Looks like an insurrection to us.

Google Is Awful (And Maybe Worse Than You Know)

“Shut up,” they explained.

Insanity Wrap would advise you to not use any Google products or services so that this vile beast of a company might suffer financially.

But as we reported to you in 2019, if you so much as use the internet, you will serve as Google’s milch cow:

Hill did literally everything an internet-connected human being can do to disconnect themselves from Google. But you don’t have to be a Google customer in order to have the company garner 100,000 little bits of data about you every single week. Or as Hill herself says, “Google, like Amazon, is woven deeply into the infrastructure of online services and other companies’ offerings, which is frustrating to all the connected devices in my house.”

Our former boss — Roger L. Simon — writes for Epoch Times.

Insanity Wrap hopes that he and his new employer don’t suffer too much financial damage from Google’s censorship.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Insanity Wrap has long believed that Jewish space lasers are the worst space lasers.

Or rather we would, if we believed in space lasers, overtly religious or not, and had a comically pathological fear of half our ethnic heritage.

However, it is Insanity Wrap’s duty to remind you on occasion that both sides have their share of crazies:

Among the many posts being unearthed amid renewed scrutiny of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s social media history is one in which the new congresswoman implicated “Rothschild Inc” in connection with a deadly forest fire that, she wrote, was started using secret laser beams from space. Greene, a freshman Republican from Georgia who made waves during the campaign for her promotion of the QAnon conspiracy theory, made the accusation in a 2018 Facebook post that is no longer visible. In the post, Greene offers a mix of evidence-free speculation as to what caused the 2018 Camp Fire, which burned more than 150,000 acres and killed 85 people. In reality, the fire was determined to have been started by electrical wiring belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric.

Who needs Jewish space lasers when you have California mismanagement of utilities, infrastructure, and forestry?

While it’s true that Greene never used the phrase “Jewish space lasers,” what she did write was so paranoid and convoluted that “Jewish space lasers” actually sounds slightly less crazy to our ears.

It’s also shorter and easier to type.

Regardless, it is also Insanity Wrap’s duty to remind you that while the Right does have its share of crazies, we’re expected to police them — and that’s a good thing.

On the Left, they put their crazies in positions of great power and insist that they’re all sane.

EXIT QUESTION: Which was Israeli’s greatest New Wave band, Jewish Space Lasers or Magnum Moyles?

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Speaking of crazies in positions of power — sorry, but this is Cheap Segue Friday — did you hear about the Democrat in Congress who wants you to submit to a government psych eval in order to get permission to exercise your Second Amendment rights?

Here’s the language from H.R. 127, authored by Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Texas) — who sits on the Judiciary Committee — and spotted by Insanity Wrap’s Bearing Arms colleague Patrick Richardson:

“(2) PSYCHOLOGICAL EVALUATION.—A psychological evaluation is conducted in accordance with this paragraph if— “(A) the evaluation is conducted in compliance with such standards as shall be established by the Attorney General; “(B) the evaluation is conducted by a licensed psychologist approved by the Attorney General; “(C) as deemed necessary by the licensed psychologist involved, the evaluation included a psychological evaluation of other members of the household in which the individual resides

There’s much more at the link, and Insanity Wrap is practically begging you to go over and read the whole thing.

For what it’s worth, this is the same Sheila Jackson-Lee who once claimed to have held a .223 caliber AR-15, a firearm famous for its light weight. She claimed it was “as heavy as 10 boxes that you might be moving. And the bullet that is utilized, a .50 caliber, these kinds of bullets need to be licensed and do not need to be on the street.”

Jackson-Lee is the crazy one, and yet is trying to set up a very clever catch-22, much like the one in Joseph Heller’s novel: You’d have to be crazy to submit to a government psych eval, so anyone who applies for one is clearly too nuts to own a firearm.

Jackson-Lee is too crazy for Congress, a feat barely possible even in times as extraordinary as these.

So why have we filed this story under our daily “Brief Moment of Sanity” section?

Because Jackson-Lee’s House bill will die almost the moment it reaches the Senate — meaning our system hasn’t been completely, irrevocably broken.

At least not yet.

Worst. Analyst. Ever.

Andrew Cuomo had the worst COVID-19 response in the country, its only the beltway media that is just waking up to it. https://t.co/ZTwHHps3ZB — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 29, 2021

Insanity Wrap originally headlined this item “Worst. Governor. Ever.”

But then we read the full headline to Chris Cillizza’s miserable little “analysis” piece on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (Granny Killer-New York) COVID-19 management.

Cillizza says: “Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 performance may have been less stellar than it seemed.”

It’s nice of Chris and everyone else to notice Cuomo’s deadly mismanagement long after the election and getting Joe Asterisk safely ensconced in the Oval Office.

And when Insanity Wrap says “nice,” what we really mean is: “Screw these guys.”

Why, it’s almost as if these analysts are nothing more than Party hacks in thrall to the Dem Celebrity of the Moment.

OK, it’s exactly like that.

And seriously, screw these guys.

(Insanity Wrap apologizes for being so crude in this item, but we were honestly left with little else to say to or about hacks like Cillizza.)

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

and, my favorite, that the “actual danger of coronavirus” was “racism and xenophobia.”https://t.co/leVlZqlMeJ pic.twitter.com/mdTKt53hce — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 29, 2021

Any way the Washington Post chooses to frame a story, you can bet it’s going to be unhinged, desperate, or feature some regurgitation of the very worst Dem talking points.

But most likely, as in this case, all three.

One More Thing…

You’re not the crazy one — it really is the entire world.

