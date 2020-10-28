Insanity Wrap #76: This Bud's for You, Racist

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When did beer become racist?

Answer: When it became profitable for an otherwise-useless white “scholar” to peddle a book claiming it is.

This Guy Could Be the Next POTUS

Insanity Wrap is willing to concede that, yes, the video is actually a selection of the worst possible clips, some of them slowed down for comic effect.

It isn’t like this is an uninterrupted, unaltered video of a Biden speech.

But the fact remains that the raw material was there for the videomaker to work with, and that even the unedited raw material is so damning of Biden’s deteriorating condition that no clear-thinking person, well-informed enough to watch it, could possibly vote for him.

Fortunately for Democrats, given the condition of education and the news industry, we suffer a deficit of clear-thinking, well-informed people large enough to keep getting Democrats elected.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

How is Hunter Biden’s leaked audio not a major news story leading every nightly broadcast and on the front page of every paper?

Insanity Wrap asks this question rhetorically, of course.

The Democrat-controlled infotainment industry will debase itself in any way possible to avoid Four More Years.

Anyway, back to the topic at hand.

Read:

An audio recording exclusively obtained by the National Pulse reveals Hunter Biden discussing business involvement with a “spy chief of China” and how his business partner Devon Archer named him and his father as witnesses in a Southern District of New York Criminal case. Hunter Biden – in an audio file labeled “Most Genius Shit Ever” – appears to be referencing Patrick Ho, who was a former Secretary for Home Affairs in Hong Kong, as a “spy chief of China” while lamenting how his business partner Ye Jianming of CEFC China Energy had disappeared.

Click over for the audio.

It’s unmistakably Hunter Biden, unmistakably detailing Joe Biden’s hands-on approach to Hunter’s tainted foreign dealings.

That our infotainment industry continues to dismiss the fact that Biden Family, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the CCP just shows that there’s no reforming what once was the news biz.

You don’t need Insanity Wrap to tell you that the whole rotten structure needs to be torn down.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

While cities erupt into violence in the name of Black Lives Matter, this is what the media focuses on: QAnon, tiny groups of white nationalists, and other people you'll never find in a riot. pic.twitter.com/b25RZ5MO7K — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2020

Bonus: “While social media attempts to paint these extremists as ‘Trump supporters,’ A BuzzFeed investigation found that none of these white supremacists are fans of Trump. In fact, they think he’s a tyrant.”

But why let the facts get in the way of a politically useful narrative?

The fact is that Trump could easily be painted as a “race traitor,” as the white supremacists like to say, for allowing his daughter to marry a Jew, convert to Judaism, and raise Jewish children.

And all those friendly business dealings and TV appearances with Don King? Black and Hispanic unemployment at record lows under Trump’s watch? Trump’s continuing outreach to minority voters?

Insanity Wrap believes that in the one-in-a-bazillion chance that Trump is a white supremacist then he’s really, truly awful at it.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

From the Department of You’ve Got to Be Freaking Kidding Me:

David L. Brunsma, a professor in Virginia Tech’s department of sociology, claimed that both beer and the phrase “the American people” are racist in a recent book and tweet, respectively. The book, co-authored by Burnsma and titled Beer and Racism: How Beer Became White, Why It Matters, and the Movements to Change It, claims to provide a “critical and interdisciplinary path to examine and understand the racial dynamics in the craft beer industry and the popular consumption of beer” according to its description. “From the racist marketing of malt liquor to the bearded-white-dude culture of craft beer, readers will never look at a frothy pint the same after reading Beer and Racism.”

Isn’t it time the sane people of the world laughed these ridiculous race-peddlers off campus, and then out of public life entirely?

Insanity Wrap says: It’s past time.

Joe Biden Finally Tells the Truth

No, Joe, we do not think that.

Insanity Wrap believes that if God forbid he should win the election, Joe Biden would quickly become the first test-case of the 25th Amendment.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Imagine being so dumb and detached from reality that you find yourself crying in a bathtub having a mental breakdown over a Supreme Court confirmation. pic.twitter.com/iiQ1a8vgXr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 27, 2020

Insanity Wrap spent years making ever-more complicated Bloody Marys, until one Christmas morning we were serving up what seemed like gazpacho with vodka in it.

The muddled cucumber turned out to be a bridge too far.

After that, we pared our Bloody Mary recipe down to the purest and tastiest minimum:

2 ounces decent-quality vodka

4 ounces Low Sodium V-8

1/4-ounce each of lemon and lime juice

2 dashes (or more) of Worcestershire and Tabasco

Garnish of your choice (celery, bacon, pickle, etc.)

Today’s garnish, should you choose to imbibe: Progressive tears.

Enjoy!

By All Means, Lets Put Democrats in Charge of the Whole Country

How the tables have turned… Protestors chase a group of riot cops in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/T23ldCNKMF — Griffin – Live Protest News (@GriffinMalone6) October 27, 2020

Philly’s last Republican mayor left office in 1952, so the city’s troubles are clearly the work of conservatives/Republicans/Trump/Whatevah.

Vote like you don’t want what’s happened to Philadelphia to happen to the country.

One More Thing…

Who told you Insanity Wrap never shared anything uplifting?

