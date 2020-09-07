Insanity Wrap #44: Did Sneaky Jake Tapper Try to Rig an Election?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is it OK for a journalist like Jake Tapper to interfere in an election?

Answer: It’s never OK. Unless maybe it’s an election year or they want to or something.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Vote-by-mail is perfectly safe, as you can see by these dicarded bags full of mail.

Has Bill Clinton been neutered?

We say goodbye to a childhood hero.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Far-left protesters march to the @PortlandPolice north precinct, start a street fire & begin dancing. They’re playing their new “F— Ted Wheeler” rap song. Video by @TaylerUSA. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/yZjNvWflaJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2020

After the relative calm of late last week, Portland was lit over the weekend.

As in, lit on fire.

Fiery, but peaceful!

That the Portland rioters have a “F— Ted Wheeler” rap is telling.

The city’s far-left mayor, who spent three months keeping his city safe for — FOR not FROM — those who would burn it down, isn’t leftwing enough for the full-bore anarcho-communists from antifa and BLM.

Charming, aren’t they?

“You’re setting fires in the streets? No, that’s violence. That’s violent. Get out of my way” A woman demands to be let through the street, which protesters have blockaded near the precinct #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/wAiZfJcotf — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 7, 2020

As you can see in this second video, some Portlanders have had enough. Given the city’s and state’s unwillingness or inability to stop the riots, it might not be long before Portlanders like this young lady begin to take the law into their own hands.

That’s how free republics die.

Many more videos at both Twitter threads, if you’re interested in following the links.

Insanity Wrap fell into such a deep well of riot video’s that we almost missed the deadline for today’s column.

Vote by Mail

But this would never, ever happen with ballots handled by workers whose union endorsed Joe Biden, Insanity Wrap is here to assure you.

Never!

Just keep telling yourself that until you’ve lulled yourself in a waking coma, and then you, too, could be a Progressive.

The Tinfoil Empress of Chappaqua

In one fell swoop, @realDonaldTrump turned Hillary Clinton from a Sec of State with every chance to be historic first female President, into a ranty vlogger making Alex Jones look sedate pic.twitter.com/141Ffyeu1U — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 6, 2020

Insanity Wrap is certain everyone has seen this video by now. Or, if you’re like us, you left it playing on a loop pretty much all weekend.

As unhinged as Hillary is, our heart nearly goes out to Bill.

Nearly.

While Clinton has become more pitiable in recent years, that isn’t enough to make up for how wretched he is.

That said, we’re reminded of an old David Letterman bit back from when hosted Late Night on NBC in the ’80s.

Letterman had a recurring bit called Dave’s Hallmark Shop that Insanity Wrap used to love. The gag was that all of the greeting cards and cute “Hang in There, Baby!”-type cat posters were all comically wrong, the exact opposite of what you’d find at a real Hallmark Shop.

One poster was of a fat old orange cat half asleep on a rocking chair.

The caption read, “I haven’t felt like doing much since they neutered me. I wish I were dead.”

If you watch Bill Clinton closely in this video, you’ll see that orange cat.

Would You Like to Watch the Exact Opposite of That Last Video?

This man just restored my faith in humanity. pic.twitter.com/FPRXiZgeRq — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 7, 2020

Caution: This clip contains internet-transmissible onion fumes.

You’ve been warned.

Lou Brock: RIP

()

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of baseball’s most storied teams, with more World Series wins than any other team except for the Yankees.

But growing up in St. Louis during the 1970s as Insanity Wrap did was not the easiest time to be a Cards fan. It was a decade-long dry spell for our legendary team.

Lou Brock was always was one of the bright spots, often the brightest spot, during losing seasons.

We remember so well the summer of ’77, which Brock spent pursuing and then taking Ty Cobb’s record for stolen bases. The whole city beamed with pride.

893!

Rest in peace, Lou. You’ve earned it.

Did Jake Tapper Try and Interfere in a Congressional Election?

Jake Tapper personally intervened in a tight congressional race and told @SeanParnellUSA not to challenge a vulnerable Democrat. Instead, Tapper urged Parnell to primary a Republican in a safe GOP district and leave Tapper’s Democrat friend alone. https://t.co/2IDSVlB0AG — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 6, 2020

Here’s the lead from Breitbart’s exclusive:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper tried to convince Republican Sean Parnell to run in a different congressional district than in Pennsylvania’s 17th, where he is currently challenging Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), sources familiar with Tapper’s actions told Breitbart News.

Plus:

“Jake knows exactly what he is doing here,” a source familiar with Tapper’s activities told Breitbart News. “This is a swing district in a swing state — Jake knows that Sean can bring out voters that might otherwise stay home but if they come out, they’re voting for Trump. Those votes could deliver the state and the election to Trump. This is nothing short of a CNN anchor interfering in a national election.”

Tapper denies it, but this story has a ring of truth to it that The Atlantic’s recently-debunked hit piece on Trump didn’t.

Insanity Wrap will leave you with one last thought:

“Tapper is a former Democrat staffer in PA,” the senior national GOP campaign staffer said. “He is a former staffer for the Brady Campaign for Gun Control. Now he is a reporter at CNN who is supposedly unbiased, but he’s still a Democrat operative at heart. By attempting to bully a star Republican recruit out of his race, which would in effect help Democrat Conor Lamb and bolster Pelosi’s chances of keeping the House, Jake has officially given up on journalism in exchange for Democrat activism. If CNN actually cares about ethical journalism, Tapper will face consequences from them.”

So did Tapper do it? We have no way of knowing, but given Tapper’s pre-“journalist” history as a Pennsylvania Democratic operative and activist, Breibart’s story has a ring of truth to it — unlike certain Atlantic smear jobs from last week.

Insanity Wrap is eager to see how this plays out.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.