Wargaming the Electoral College

Me, back in April:

As bad as Hillary is at this stuff, in head-to-head match-ups she still outpolls Cruz by single digits, and Trump by whopping double digits. There's been some happy talk that Trump could put New York in play -- but what of it? Demographics and likability ratings put Trump into Chapter 11 (a familiar place) in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado. Given Trump's recent stumbles, GOP stalwarts like Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, and even Arizona start to look iffy. Trump's challenge isn't getting to 270 -- it's getting to 200.

RealClearPolitics, today:

Let's go to the Leaners map to see where the action has moved.

This map isn't quite right -- you've got to spot each candidate one more point for the Maine split, which 270toWin's app won't let you do without giving the rest of the state to the other guy. So it's really Clinton 260 - Trump 165.

You'll notice that Clinton clinches it by taking just one of AZ, FL, GA, MN, NC, or OH.

Want a fun hypothetical? If Trump sweeps AZ (Trump +1), CO (Clinton +7.3), FL (Clinton +2.7), GA (Trump +5), NC (Clinton +2.6), OH (Clinton +0.5), and IA (Trump +3.7), then thanks to the ME split, we would get a 269-269 tie -- and every journalist in the world racing for the Wikipedia entry on the 12th Amendment. The sad fact is though, when AZ and NC are still in play this late in the game, and OH is slipping fast, then Trump's chances of overturning Clinton's statistically significant lead in CO are approximately zilch.

