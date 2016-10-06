Wargaming the Electoral College

Almost exactly eight years ago today, it was all but over for John McCain. Looking at the maps the first week of October 2008, I wrote that "as things stand now, Obama cruises to victory by winning any tossup state other than NV. McCain must win every tossup state other than NV."

Things aren't that bad for Trump-Pence, but most battleground states are trending blue -- and Trump needs to win a whole lot of battleground states.

Before we dig into those, there are two outlier polls. Both Rasmussen (43-41) and the Los Angeles Times (47-43) show Trump leading, albeit nationally rather than in battleground states. And even those figures come with caveats. The L.A. Times tracks eligible voters -- not likely voters, not registered voters, but eligible voters. It would seem that all you need to do to be a respondent for their daily tracking is be at least 18 and have a pulse -- and they probably aren't checking too closely for either. As for Rasmussen, of the major polling outfits last time around, their numbers almost always trended higher than anyone else's for Mitt Romney. Since then, Rasmussen has tracked President Obama's approval rating higher than almost anyone else, so maybe they've fixed their methodology. Or maybe they overcorrected it. Who knows?

So I'm giving Rasmussen a skeptical eye and treating the L.A. Times numbers with total disdain.

Just a couple of weeks ago -- before the first presidential debate -- everything seemed to be breaking Trump's way, when it looked like "Clinton's collapse [in the polls; not on the sidewalk] is as almost as deep as it is broad." She had faded in the Rust Belt stretch from PA to IA (excluding MN), and had also lost ground in a checkerboard full of states along the Atlantic coast and the Mountain West. The total number of Electoral College votes she could count on had dropped to just a hair over 200, down from 247 in August.

Trump, on the other hand, hadn't secured any new red states, however he had chipped away at enough of Clinton's statewide leads to be able to see a couple of clears paths to 270.

But post-debate, the numbers are almost all going back the other way.

Let's look at what I've been calling "Trump's northern route to victory" through those Rust Belt states.