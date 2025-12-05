West Coast, Messed Coast™ — How Many Ex-Californians Are Still Getting Mail-In Ballots?

Welcome to this week's edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™, where we learn today that it's open season on ICE officers in Portland, and PJ Media's Stephen Kruiser is getting the same mail as me. Dead Hollywood could get even deader with a huge BLOCKBUSTER merger, Gavin Newsom is begging for money, and a California congressman considers a move to Texas.

The mismanagement of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ is so diabolical that it makes dutiful, taxpaying working stiffs want to scream.

Well, well, well, what do we have here?

Portland Screamers

Kevin Dahlgren, who chronicles homelessness in the Pacific Northwest, found these complaining layabouts along the shores of the Willamette River.

This bunch gathers every week to scream to the sky about the most consequential president of our lifetimes and beyond, Donald J. Trump.

There’s a Portland group who scream together every Wednesday on waterfront Park in protest of @realDonaldTrump This is a very Portland thing to do. pic.twitter.com/sQ1hScLA7s — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) November 27, 2025

Scream harder, ladies.

California schemin'

My PJ Media colleague Stephen Kruiser's The Morning Briefing headline today is exactly right: "Dems Keep Proving That They're Terrified of Fair Elections."

He points to my story this week, DOJ Sues Six More Blue States for Hiding Shady Voter Rolls From Fed, about how six more states have been sued by the feds for playing hide-the-ball with their voter rolls.

This week, Washington State got sued for refusing to turn over voter data so the feds can see how many dead, ineligible, and other illegal voters. The push back by elections officers in all three states confirms that the Democrat cartel running the West Coast oversees what is probably the most corrupt voter rolls in the land.

Kruiser notes:

I've written about this before, but it bears repeating here. For the last several years that I lived in California, I was on a permanent vote-by-mail voter roll, despite never opting in for that and asking to be removed from it every time I voted. Three years after I had moved back to Arizona and voted in a midterm and a presidential election here, I was still a registered voter in California. Somebody was getting those mail-in ballots I never wanted all that time.

I've lived up and down the West Coast, Messed Coast™, and those California ballots always found me wherever I was. That's one of my ballots in the feature photo.

Governor Hobo

After his star turn at the DealBook Summit (instead of going to Stockton to comfort families of murdered children at a birthday party), Gov. Gavin Newsom went to Washington, D.C., to beg for money to bail out his state, where he's been spending more money than a pie-eyed roulette rookie.

Since Newsom was first elected in 2019, he has been responsible for overseeing the biggest plunder of California's resources in state history.

I chimed in during a discussion on Instapundit about whether Gov. Tampon Tim Walz's cash cannon aimed at Somali pirates is the biggest booty ever plundered.

Gavin Newsom lost an estimated $55 billion of COVID $$ in the state employment (EDD) scandal. That estimate went from raised from $20 billion after another audit. That's the scandal where people from Nigerian princes to state prison inmates gamed the system for "unemployment" benefits.

On his watch he lost track of another $24 billion in homeless money, and he's just put his state another $18 billion in the hole.

His environmental policy of putting plants over people cost Pacific Palisades $52 billion in residential property loss and another approximately $35 billion in insured losses. On the scale of 1-10, Newsom's losses rate a 20. Tampon Tim's got nothing on him. $55

$24

$18

$52

$35

_____

$184 billion in losses Gavin wins. Californians lose.

They keep trying and losing: Oregon Governor Tries 'Seditious Six' Attack on Trump Border Cops and It Goes Hilariously Wrong

Gavin's Hotel California

Democrats are considering a retroactive billionaire tax.

Jonathan Turley calls it a recognition that even Democrats know they're greed is responsible for chasing out the state's highest earners.

California Democrats are pushing the retroactive billionaire tax targeting the roughly 220 billionaires residing in California in 2025. It signals not just desperation in the face of crippling debt and overspending but a recognition that California is chasing its highest earners out of the state. The “2026 Billionaires Tax Act” would impose a one-time 5% tax on individual wealth exceeding $1 billion. While technically using 2026 wealth figures, it would apply to billionaires who resided in California in 2025. So you cannot hope to flee… at least with your wealth intact. It is a penalty for those who stayed too long hoping that rational minds would prevail in California.

Mergers and non-acquisitions

Larry Ellison's son got exactly what he didn't want.

Dad, the scion of Oracle, put his son in charge of their new studio complex, and the Los Angeles Times reports that, "One month after buying Paramount, he set its sights on Warner Bros." Ellison, the junior, trigger[ed] the auction with a series of unsolicited bids in September and early October."

And yesterday, a merger that "will transform Hollywood" sent shockwaves through the land when Netflix won the bidding war and agreed to buy Warner Bros. for $72 billion.

The two companies announced the blockbuster deal early Friday morning. The takeover would give Netflix such beloved characters as Batman, Harry Potter and Fred Flintstone. “Our mission has always been to entertain the world,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said in a statement. “By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies — from timeless classics like ‘Casablanca’ and ‘Citizen Kane’ to modern favorites like ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Friends’ — with our culture-defining titles like ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and ‘Squid Game,’ we’ll be able to do that even better.”

Everyone except Netflix is complaining.

Open Season on ICE

Nightly clashes have died down between federal agents and Antifa outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, but things are heating up in the courtroom.

A nightly violent protester, who was dressed in Antifa black bloc, refused to move back and stop blocking the driveway at the ICE HQ last October. When officers came together to move back Antifa protesters, she swatted a federal officer's arm. But yesterday, the federal charge against her was dropped in Portland.

[Lucy Caroline] Shepherd, 28, dressed in black and wearing a helmet, had moved backward and was holding up her cellphone as she stood in the street when a Federal Bureau of Prison officer pushed people back with his right arm outstretched, video footage shows. When Shepherd told him not to touch her and used her left hand to knock his right arm away, he turned back toward her and put both hands on her shoulders and tackled her, according to the video and her lawyers.

The judge agreed with the woman's free federal lawyers that her "brush" of an officer's arm was "too brief and involves too little force to have been intended to inflict any kind of injury on the officer whatsoever. For that reason there is no probable cause in this case."

My guess is that if she'd done the same thing to the judge, he'd have a different view.

The good news is that Oregon finally got a U.S. Attorney approved. Well done, U.S. Senate. Only a gazillion more to go.

The bad news is that at the same time this was transpiring in a Portland courtroom, in Sacramento, Gavin Newsom and his hand-picked successor, Rob Bonta, announced a snitch line for unwanted feds.

Whose side are they on, anyway?

Keep up: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Conservatives Come to U of O and Campus Employee Organizes a Mob

Call from inside the house

The latest failing governor in Oregon has just announced for reelection at the same time as announcing that she has an economic plan for the state's largest, failed city: Portland.

The unfortunately-named Tina Kotek rassled Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle to come to her economic announcement. Of course, Boyle has been screaming for the Democrats to stop the over-taxation, cop defunding, and rioting for years. He moved his company out of the city years ago.

Kotek has done nothing but double down on dumb things that have only made Portland worse since she took statewide office.

The GOP candidates for governor are announcing as well. Former Portland Trailblazer favorite Chris Dudley has come back from living in dreamy Rancho Santa Fe to see the wreckage of his hometown. He and Christine Drazen have announced for governor.

The same week Kotek pushed her treacly plan to turn around Antifastan, Nordstrom Rack announced that it was leaving downtown Portland.

"Great" job, Democrats.

Godspeed, Oregon.

Darrell, that you?

San Diego County Congressman Darrell Issa is in the crosshairs of Gavin Newsom's unconstitutional plan to revamp California's congressional districts to accommodate Texas's legitimate map. See this week's Supreme Court ruling if you doubt me.

The new map will turn Issa's district blue, and he floated the idea of moving to Texas to run for office there. But now, the longtime congressman, who's already moved districts before, says he'll stay and fight.

Eleven Democrats have already announced for Issa's Newsom-mandered district.

Tip

I got this in my X DM's from a regular source.

"The St John's Homeless Drop In Center by my house gets $19,178 per week to operate, and they only Serve 30-People a Day...so that's $3,835 a Day to Serve Coffee and Snacks to 30-Homeless People for 8 hours or whatever...

Sounds like an Expensive Daycare Facility that Mainly Benefits the Poverty Pimps..."

They haven't ruined everything — yet

The treacherous Cape Disappointment in Oregon.

The treacherous Cape Disappointment in Oregon.