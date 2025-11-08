Here We Go Again: Oregon Judge Says President Trump Can't Use National Guard at ICE Because... Trump

An Oregon federal judge ruled Friday that Antifa's nightly attacks on Portland's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters weren't dangerous or rebellious enough to warrant protecting the building with local or any other state's National Guard soldiers. Judge Karin Immergut placed a "PERMANENT INJUNCTION" on placing the federalized soldiers there, because she wasn't convinced things were bad enough to use them.

Immergut, whom President Trump (45) nominated to the bench, basically said in her 106-page disquisition that things weren't insurrection-y enough, after nearly six months of attacks, to call out the Guard, even though she lives there. She didn't find the concerns of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, President Trump, or Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth particularly persuasive, either. In fact, she thought "the President did not have a 'colorable basis for invoking'" the earlier Newsom decision standard a previous decision I gave considerable background upon in Court to Oregon: Duh, of COURSE Trump Can Use National Guard at Portland ICE HQ.

"Colorable" means she thought the administration was lying a lot about the issues with masked and violent and Antifa furry characters and costumed weirdos tossing explosives at the ICE HQ and the manpower depletion attendant to it.

PORTLAND, Oregon. ICE. The federal protective service et. al. came out to let cars out and the protesters went wild. pic.twitter.com/skbYC5kJI6 — C.K. Bouferrache aka Honeybadgermom (@hunnybadgermom) September 29, 2025

One of my favorite parts of Immergut's proof that the feds were lying about needing Guard troops was the word of the Portland Police, a Federal Protection Service official who said that he didn't ask for the National Guard (Is this their job?), and how Secretary Noem "recounted on Fox News that she met with Portland Mayor Keith Wilson on October 7, 2025 and said that 'if he did not follow through on some of these security measures for our officers, we [are] going to cover him up with more federal resources and that we [are] going to send four times the amount of federal officers here so that the people of Portland could have some safety, they could have some security.'"

Portland — A riot has been declared on the day of the "No Kings" protest after a mob of Antifa members violently besieged the local @ICEgov building again. They smashed it up and have been trying to light it on fire. It's next to an elementary school. pic.twitter.com/9nC6ufwUT4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 15, 202

She believed this was persuasive testimony that the Federal Protection Service (FPS) and the other feds working out of that building didn't need backup, even though they were working overtime, seven days a week.

New: Trump Just Pulled the Rug Out From Under Antifa Terrorists

After all this, I can't help but wonder about that apparently more insurrection-y riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The Democrats, who chorused together within hours of the J6 characterizing the Capitol complex two-hour breach as an "insurrection" and impeaching President Donald Trump for the same must be laughing up their sleeves at this stinker of a decision. But it tracks, we guess. Nancy Pelosi didn't want to deploy the National Guard before the Capitol insurrection, either. Even when asked by that "colorable" President Trump.

Then Nancy impeached him over it.

That reminds me. It turns out that J6 wasn't the only riot Antifa missed in years:

New York City Antifa member Talia Jane Ben Ora was at Jan. 6 in a MAGA costume. She was never charged with any crimes that day. https://t.co/8YLWkAeolg pic.twitter.com/anfkyR9P3z — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 11, 2025

She had company, as we all know.

The Portland Police Bureau cops, or "Coptifa," as they're known by conservative counter protesters at ICE, have had what is tantamount to a stand-down order in application of the law. I've written about this multiple times:

UNBELIEVABLE: See Portland Cops LITERALLY Cover for Antifa Thugs Against ICE

My Shocking Undercover Experience at Portland's Antifa-Besieged ICE Building

A School Moved Out Because of Violence at ICE HQ Portland and You'll Never Guess Who Moved In

In this story about a woman who pleaded with Antifa to stop disturbing the peace so she and her neighbors could get some sleep, "Neighbor Sick of Antifa Violence Has a Message for Portland's 'Failed Leadership,'" we learn that the City of Portland and the police chief testified in court in a lawsuit compelling the city to enforce its own noise ordinances, that Antifa's ability to protest trumped the neighbors' peace. Incorrect. The city has every right to impose time, place, and manner parameters on Antifa violent protest. Violence, intimidation, and incitement aren't covered by the First Amendment, either.

But, in this decision, Immergut, evidence to the contrary notwithstanding, ruled that the cops could keep the peace without the Guard present. The fact is that the police only began keeping an eye on the protests regularly, and cleaned out the Antifa "mutual aid" squat where they kept their weapons, after President Trump ordered in the National Guard, and the city went to court to fight it. I wrote about it in the story "The Convenient Timing of the Portland Police Takedown of Another Antifa Encampment Is Beyond Cynical."

The judge also said the city suffered "sovereign" harm because of Trump.

I'd say the harm comes from violent domestic terrorists taking over a swath of the city and turning it into a no-go zone. But the judge would rather we have a different standard of civility and justice for Portland, and to hell with the citizens.

