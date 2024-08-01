The ID of the Leader of 'White Dudes for Harris' Proves You're Not Cynical Enough

It wasn't long ago that we read multiple daily updates of Donald Trump's New York bookkeeping trial (and thank you).The reckless judge in that case, Juan Merchan, allowed a trial to proceed against a former president of the United States that no one else would ever have brought this side of Fani Willis. It was a case that had already run its misdemeanor statute of limitations. Those phony misdys were ziptied to a mysterious, unnamed, amorphous federal or state felony charge that was way above the pay grade of the "acting" Judge Merchan. Merchan was selected by the Soros DA under orders to "Get Trump" and did his job. The Team served it up to a jury and "Got Trump."

But, I'm sorry, this is supposed to be a story about the guy who put together the White Dudes for Harris Zoom meeting as we promised in the title. Don't fret, though, you're in the right place.

Now back to our story. The Manhattan prosecutors were from an Andrew Weissmann wet dream. One came to oversee the case after writing an I Hate Trump book, and another prosecutor, from Merrick Garland's Main Justice, parachuted into the case to bring some Democrat gravitas to bookkeeping charges, which weren't illegal, just to get Trump knocked out of Election 2024.

That's the shorthand of what happened. They are the undisputed facts because they were mapped out and ratified by the Democrats well in advance of the trial. It was the plan.

And here's something more. Merchan's daughter worked for and indeed was president of a political firm, Authentic Campaigns, that raised money for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam Schiff, and Chuck Schumer. Merchan's daughter fundraised on the trial her father was overseeing. The firm made multiple millions of dollars on the trial, according to the House Judiciary Committee. More on that in a minute.

Judge Merchan put a gag order on Donald Trump that prevented the former president from saying anything about his daughter and others involved in the trial. We can't have the Democrats' shenanigans getting into the open and ballyhooed by the guy with the biggest bullhorn in the business, now can we?

We now discover that Loren Merchan's partner at the political firm is the one who contrived the White Dudes for Harris knitting circle for beta males.

How utterly strange. Kidding. You're not cynical enOUGH.









Julie Kelly reports that on the same day we find out about the astroturfed "white dudes" confab being overseen by Judge Merchan's daughter's business partner, the New York appeals court denied a Trump appeal to end the gag order and tell the world about it. According to Judge Merchan's daughter's political business partner, they made $4 million on that Zoom call to help Trump's opponent.





The modified gag order still is in effect until Trump has been sentenced, which was supposed to be last month but was bumped to late September.

In the meantime, Jim Jordan's House Judiciary Committee has issued orders to Loren Merchan to preserve documents because, as one wag put it, there seems to be the stench of Fusion GPS on that outfit.





Sure would be a shame if anyone were to find out about this story.