Hunter's 'Sugar Bro' Evasive Testimony Gets Him Into a Different Kind of Trouble

Hunter Biden's "Sugar Bro," who financially bailed out the president's son from shortly after the moment they met appears to have changed their bromance origin story in a crucial way in testimony before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees this week. But it's a switch that may get him into more trouble than he is now.

A transcript of Kevin Morris's testimony before a joint closed-door meeting of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees reveals that he claims to be Hunter Biden's "global" attorney in all things and may even be his wife's attorney. He'll check his records and get back to the committees about that.

Indeed, Morris, a well-respected Hollywood fixer who represents the South Park franchise and its Book of Mormon productions, was asked by multiple questioners, including attorneys and lawmakers, about his financial arrangements with Biden. I outlined these arrangements recently which include an eye-popping payout of $5 million of Hunter's bills, back taxes, and $875,000 in original Hunter Biden art pieces.

Morris is married to Gaby Morgerman, the agent for Miley Cyrus and other Hollywood A-listers. Besides being a legal fixer for the South Park and Funny Or Die properties, Morris's clients include actor Mathew McConaughey, according to The Report on the Biden Laptop. And now he claims Hunter Biden as a client.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said in a statement that Morris's financial support to Hunter Biden "raises ethical and campaign finance concerns for President Joe Biden" because that's the issue. Morris bailed out Hunter from his non-payment of taxes during his dad's presidential run. For obvious reasons, e.g. hookers, blow, crack, more hookers, crack, using human trafficking organizations to get girls, moving women over state lines for sex — a federal offense — were all reasons to avoid federal scrutiny of his taxes.

In true Biden fashion, Morris called all of his aid and comfort to Hunter a "loan." Morris testified that he memorialized the loan six months to a year later, which he couldn't remember, in a series of promissory notes.

Comer said, "These ‘loans’ don’t have to be repaid until after the next presidential election, and the ‘loans’ may ultimately be forgiven." In other words, this could be yet another tax evasion tactic for the Bidens — again. Comer went on, "Since Kevin Morris has kept President Biden’s son financially afloat, he’s had access to the Biden White House and has spoken to President Biden."

Morris also received a share of Hunter's company, which is affiliated with the Chinese government, from which it's believed he paid the younger Biden's bills, but in testimony before the committees, he couldn't answer what kind of company.

Kevin Morris had minimal knowledge of what Skaneateles, LLC does as a company, yet he admitted that he purchased the company from Hunter Biden and that it owns a stake in Bohai Harvest RST (BHR). pic.twitter.com/vT8HKcItLA — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 23, 2024

He also couldn't remember the amount of money he "loaned" to Hunter even though he was told to prepare for that question.

Q In the letter we discussed that we're going to talk about loans. I sent your counsel a letter saying one of the topics that we're going to discuss today is going to be the loans. You're the attorney for Hunter Biden who has represented him since day one. And I just want to be clear, sitting here, you did not prepare as his attorney to know the total amount of loans that you've given Hunter Biden when that was going to be the subject of this interview? A No, not to the number.

He was asked about his agreement with Hunter.

Q So within approximately 6 weeks, 2 months of meeting Hunter Biden, through Lanette Phillips, you start giving loans out to Hunter Biden. Is that right? A I started lending Hunter Biden money. That was almost always direct 2 payments to third-party vendors. And, yeah, it was within -- it was within a month. Q These loans at this point, did you have an agreement in writing as to how the 4 loans would be repaid as of January of 2020? A As of that date, no. We documented the -- we documented the retainer 6 agreement, whatever you're saying. But I was acting as a lawyer, sure. Q Okay. That's not my question. There's different agreements in place. You have a retainer agreement, which I'm not asking about. You have a loan agreement which you said in your opening statement that was agreed upon between your attorney, a separate attorney, and Hunter Biden's 11 separate counsel. That's what you said in your opening statement. So I'm asking 12 about now the loan agreement. A Okay.

The potential problem for Hunter's Sugar Bro is that in acting as his official attorney, he's not allowed to keep a client financially afloat. It is the subject of a bar complaint that the America First Legal group filed in recent days.

The bottom line of the testimony is that Oversight and Judiciary want to know how much money flowed in from the Sugar Bro to the Big Guy who sits in the Oval Office.

Comer says there will be more to come on that in the future. Follow the money.

These committees have enough to bring impeachment charges against Joe Biden right now. Enrichment of Hunter Biden redounds to the enrichment of Joe Biden. Any corrupt activity done in Joe Biden's name payable to Hunter Biden is a financial spiff to Joe, according to legal experts. A bribe to one enriches them all. That's why some have taken to calling him Joe Briben.

