Conservative Lawyers Are Coming in Hot for Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Bro'

George Soros and David Brock started it, and conservative lawyers may have to finish it. Conservative attorneys have read the left's (literal) playbook, and now they're coming after Biden family fixer and Hunter's "sugar bro's" law license.

Advertisement

America First Legal (AFL) has filed a bar complaint against Hunter Biden's legal wingman Kevin Morris for ethical violations.

Read about our bar complaint against Hunter Biden’s lawyer: https://t.co/ryfJMAVFxo pic.twitter.com/FHobxz8Yv6 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 19, 2024

America First Legal filed the bar complaint against Morris for allegedly violating California's rule against bankrolling a client, which is precisely what Morris has done, helping Hunter Biden pay his bills, including "his 2020 back taxes, political donations, and bail money. Morris was acquainted with Hunter 'for about two months before he paid roughly $2 million of Hunter Biden's tax returns.'" You can read about their friendship in last week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ Hunter Biden Sex, Drugs, Tax Evasion Edition.

Fox News reports that Morris, who was behind closed doors with the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, will discuss his financial dealings with the First Family "as part of the formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden for potential actions or benefitting from alleged influence peddling by family members, including his son."

The rule Morris is accused of violating specifically says that "[a] lawyer shall not directly or indirectly pay or agree to pay, guarantee, or represent that the lawyer or lawyer’s law firm will pay the personal or business expenses of a prospective or existing client."

Indeed, Morris likely will be asked specifically about his share in a Chinese government-related business that Hunter Biden brought him into that provides a geyser of cash. Investigators claim that the money was tapped to cover $5 million of Hunter's bill. The Biden "brand" is big on calling taxable income "loans." Just ask the IRS, the special prosecutor, and the IRS whistleblowers, or check the laptop.

Advertisement

Right before the 2020 election, Joe Biden, who never, ever discusses business with Hunter or one of his proxies told Hunter the deal with CCP Chi Coms was a bad look for a president, and Hunter dipped out of the account. Or did he?

Let's look at the setup.

Related: EXPOSED: Biden's Monstrous 'Anti-Terror' Plan to Censor Christians, Conservatives Before 2024 Election

Andy McCarthy of National Review writes that "at some point the president’s son quietly transferred to Morris his stake in the lucrative investment partnership he had formed with agents of the Chinese government in 2013 — after he flew with then–vice president Joe Biden on Air Force 2 to Beijing, where he negotiated the arrangement with his principal partner, Jonathan Li (for whose son Joe Biden later wrote a letter to help the younger Li get into an American Ivy League school)."

This was the lucrative business deal that had Hunter attempting to get the Chinese involved a cobalt mine (for electric cars) among other investments. Hunter's stake was originally $420,000 but is now believed to be many times that amount.

Morris is a really, really good friend. Morris's attorney, Bryan Sullivan, wrote in a statement to CBS News, "Hunter is not only a client of Kevin's, he is his friend and there is no prohibition against helping a friend in need, despite the inability of these Republican Chairmen and their allies to imagine such a thing."

Morris is covering Hunter's Malibu bills as well as paying $870,000 for original art pieces by Hunter. Morris is believed to be behind a documentary about Hunter Biden, which is why a camera crew was in tow when Biden showed up at a congressional hearing to mock subpoenas to testify by the Judiciary and Oversight Committees.

Advertisement

Besides having what sounds like a legitimate complaint against Morris, America First Legal founder and former Trump Administration adviser Steven Miller has read the George Soros and David Brock playbook.

Trump World lawyers know the drill. Attorneys defend Donald Trump, offer advice and advocacy, and then the left does a drive-by bar complaint, tying up said lawyer in cash-draining legal fees and months of motions, depositions, and courtroom time. See former law school dean John Eastman as an example of a similar group's attempts at "career assassination."

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Hunter Biden Sex, Drugs, Tax Evasion Edition

Their efforts are epitomized in the group called the 65 Project, named for the number of lawsuits by Trump lawyers who defended the former president in the 2020 election. Even the feds have taken a page from their book with special counsel Jack Smith successfully piercing Donald Trump's attorney-client privilege, further scaring off other attorneys from ever defending him again. That last example alone would be kryptonite to a lawyer.

As I previously wrote:

[David] Brock’s ad hoc group, The 65 Project, aims to go after all attorneys who filed “65 lawsuits across the country to overturn the legitimate election results.” That’s Leftspeak for efforts to count legal votes, check signatures, and explore why there were more votes than actual voters in some areas of the country. ...Another organization, the States United Democracy Center, has made a complaint against John Eastman. Eastman is the former dean of a Southern California law school who legally advised President Donald Trump during and after the 2020 election believing that election chicanery had taken place. Eastman is currently undergoing a “trial” for his wrongthink and “misinformation.” He’s already been forced to retire from Chapman University’s Fowler School of Law. ...The people behind the 65 Project copied States United Democracy Center’s idea and then cut and paste ethics complaints and sent them to every state bar association and legal licensing entity where any Trump-related attorney plied their trade. [...]As usual, the effort isn’t so much to get these people disbarred, though it’s a plus for them if it happens. It is what major leaguers call a purpose pitch — a beanball.

Advertisement

Related: Leftist Legal Hit Team Targets 2020 Trump Election Lawyers for Career Assassination

Now conservative lawyers are coming in hot. Where it stops, nobody knows.

Joe Biden says he defends democracy. What he's done is exactly the opposite. He backs efforts to censor conservatives and is now intensifying them in time for the 2024 election. And here the conservatives sit, defunded, debanked, deplatformed, censored, and demoralized. The depths of these mendacious efforts to deconstruct and destroy American society and Western Civilization are nearly indescribable, but we at PJ Media try to tell you about them every single day.

Supporting PJ Media at this crucial time is important to get back at these bastards. Please become a VIP or VIP GOLD Member. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off your VIP Membership. This gives you access to all our stories, even those behind our velvet rope. VIP Membership allows you to comment on all stories. Or consider becoming a VIP GOLD member, which gives you access to all the content at all the Townhall Media sites: PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir.