America Remembers Larger-Than-Life Football Legend Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka did something today that quite a few in Chicago thought was impossible. He became mortal. The football legend died on Friday, October 9, at the age of 86. According to reports, he was surrounded by his family and friends. No specific cause of death was given.

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Ditka’s long list of accomplishments includes enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a tight end who was a member of the Chicago Bears' 1963 NFL championship team. As the Bears’ head coach, he took the team to its only Super Bowl championship in 1986 at the end of the 1985 season. After his coaching career ended, in 1992, NBC hired Ditka as a studio analyst for its NFL Live program, where his blunt takes on the games, the players, and the league turned watching otherwise boring filler programming into must-see TV.

In 1997, the New Orleans Saints persuaded Ditka to return to coaching, but in this stint, he did not have the same success he enjoyed with the Bears. The Saints went 6-10 in both of his first two seasons. Despite some good draft picks in his third year, one of which was Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams, the Saints went 3-13, prompting his firing.

As tough as Ditka was on his players and coaches, he was equally tough on himself. After the Saints lost 10 out of 11 games in that third season, he openly indicated to reporters that the team might be better off without him.

After that, Ditka went to CBS Sports, where once again he served as a very popular studio analyst on The NFL Today. In 2004, ESPN hired him for much the same.

Ditka was one of those rare larger-than-life people. Chicagoans and football fans across generations felt like they knew him. They felt like they could sit down and have a beer with him and talk about football and life. At the same time, especially in Chicago, he was revered at a level few people in that city have ever achieved. That’s what made this SNL skit funny – because people from Chicago could relate to this. If they didn’t see themselves in this skit, they saw someone they knew.

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Ditka was often referred to as “Iron Mike,” a reference to his Western Pennsylvania upbringing just outside of Pittsburgh when it was a steel town. His birth name was Michael Dyczko. He was the son of a welder, born in Carnegie, Pa. The family changed its surname from its Ukrainian/English spelling to Ditka. This was very common in Pittsburgh and surrounding towns during those years, where waves of Eastern European immigrants worked in the steel mills and other factories. If a name was hard to pronounce or hard for others to spell, families Americanized the spelling.

The Ditka family moved to nearby Aliquippa, another working-class town, where Iron Mike dominated on the football field. More than 40 colleges recruited him, but he chose to play closer to home at the University of Pittsburgh. He lettered in three sports at Pitt, competing in the winter on the basketball team, in the spring on the baseball team, and of course in the fall on the Panthers football team.

Pitt football later retired his jersey number 89, and in 1968, the College Football Hall of Fame enshrined him.

The Bears drafted Ditka in the first round in 1961, and the tight end rewarded the Bears’ owner and head coach George Halas for that choice, catching 58 passes and scoring 12 touchdowns. These were rare feats at a time when teams mostly ran the football.

His stellar career with the Bears ended with a contract dispute and Ditka calling out Halas in public comments. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1967. He joined the Dallas Cowboys two years after that. He caught a touchdown pass in the Cowboys’ first Super Bowl win in 1972 after the 1971 season.

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The next year, Cowboys’ head coach Tom Landry hired Ditka as an assistant coach, where he prowled the sideline for nine years, helping shape the team’s winning culture of that era. During that time, they won another Super Bowl and three NFC titles.

Halas and Ditka reunited when his Bears hired Ditka in 1982. He posted a record of 106-62 during his 11-year head coaching tenure in Chicago. In addition to that Super Bowl championship, Ditka took the Bears to the playoffs seven times. While it’s the stuff of barroom arguments, that 1985 Bears team, which went 15-1, often comes up in the conversation of the NFL’s all-time greatest teams.

Mike Ditka, whose legendary career as a player and Super Bowl-winning coach landed him in the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 86, his family announced. https://t.co/k6w0IU1A55 — ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2026

As a matter of personal observation, as I sit here writing this not all that far from Ditka’s hometown, it has to be noted that his impact was not limited to Chicago, to NBC, to CBS, or to the NFL. On Friday nights in this region, still, high school football stadiums are packed. The people in those stands can tell you which greats they’ve seen play, and in any number of cases, which Hall-of-Famers they played with or against.

The region’s football heritage is passed down on these fields, in these stands, and in the bars and restaurants afterward… and in the barbershops and diners during the week. You get the idea.

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I can attest that people still talk about Ditka here. Not that anyone you run into actually saw him play. It’s just that he is still a living and breathing part of the football lore of this region, just like Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino, and many others.

In fact, Ditka wasn’t the only NFL Hall of Famer from little Aliquippa High School. Ty Law, who played for the New England Patriots, and Darrelle Revis, who played for the New York Jets, are the other two.

Yet Ditka stands apart. Maybe it’s because he was the first from that school, and one of the first from the region to make such an impact on the game that you can easily make a case that he helped shape the game.

Iron Mike played football the only way he knew how. He coached the game the only way he knew how. And as an analyst, he gave his takes on the game the same way – with superior football intelligence, brutal honesty, no excuses, always focused on doing the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons, and never backing down.

You always knew what you were going to get with Ditka, and he never disappointed.

Given that this is PJ Media, it’s worth noting that Ditka was a conservative through and through. He once described himself as an “ultra-ultra-ultra conservative.” He supported Donald Trump during his first bid for the presidency in 2016.

He didn’t suffer fools very well, which got him into trouble when he was an analyst for ESPN during the Colin Kaepernick fiasco. Commenting on Kaepernick’s contention that he was oppressed, Ditka said that “there has been no oppression in America for the last 100 years.”

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Ditka’s surviving immediate family members include his wife, Diana, and four adult children.

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