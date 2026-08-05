The Morning Briefing: Dems Might Regret Acting Like Trump Is on Midterms Ballot

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zerkwynnd's neighbors were shocked to find that the HOA had no bylaw to prevent him from keeping a 20-foot tall animatronic Abe Vigoda in his yard.

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The Democrats' family feud is really heating up this week, especially after psycho leftist Abdul El-Sayed's primary defeat of Democratic establishment darling and alleged centrist Haley Stevens.

The upstart, upfront commies in the party will be campaigning on all of the "free" government stuff that their sucker voters like to hear about. The older, establishment commies will continue to pretend that they're not commies and do the only thing that they've been doing for a decade now: tell voters that they hate President Trump.

In my latest column, I wrote that the Democrats are acting as if President Trump is on the ballot in November. The DNC types have been pretty open about wanting tie every Republican candidate to the president. They seem to believe that if they say "MAGA" over and over, the voters won't know that they're out of ideas.

The bad news for the Democrats, but great news for the Republicans is that President Trump will be campaigning for GOP candidates as if he were on the ballot. He's already warming up. This is from my RedState colleague Becca Lower:

On Wednesday, one day after a pit stop in LA for an RNC fundraising dinner, President Trump continued his Western midterms trip in the Silver State, speaking at a rally in Las Vegas for Nevada Republicans on the wins the administration and the GOP have made for the citizens there. But the president had thoughts on the primaries that happened Tuesday night, also.

I recently wrote that rally Trump is my favorite Trump. After years of frustration with Republican candidates being unable to articulate even the simplest of messages, it has been refreshing to have the guy at the top be able to communicate with the voters so brilliantly.

GOP candidates in the past have had difficulty clearly pinpointing the Democrats' vulnerabilities. Some are too timid, while others cling to an image of Republicans as being above-the-fray gentlemen.

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President Trump says what needs to be said. This is something that Becca shared in her post:

.@POTUS: While our allies in Congress are working every day to defend the American Dream for you and your children, the Radical Left maniacs are trying to destroy it with the disaster known as Communism. The polls were wrong again last night when they thought it would be a… pic.twitter.com/VcFHo8eVT3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 5, 2026

The old Republican playbook would have eschewed the use of a dig like "maniacs." The Trump playbook, however, was written to win. Call the commies commies, and never pass up a chance to point out that they're unhinged.

It's a shame that the party can't deploy an army of Hologram Trumps to appear with each candidate at every event. His attitude has been rubbing off on a lot of Republicans, but his humorous extemporaneous speaking skills aren't as transferable.

I truly believe that the Democrats' obsession with keeping Trump's name in every campaign conversation — and likely in all the campaign literature — will inspire him to hit the trail in support of Republican candidates even harder.

President Trump is the GOP's biggest weapon and its best hope for countering whatever nefarious plans the Democrats have for the next two elections. He could go the Barack Obama route and not bother to get his hands dirty by fighting on the campaign trail for his party. That's not his style though.

Despite what his critics love to say, Trump's mission as president has never been about him. He's a billionaire who has a hot wife and a beautiful family. He doesn't need this job for his ego. He does it because he loves this country. And he knows it will be in better hands with the Republicans.

It's the Democrats who are making President Trump the star of the midterm elections. We know that if he's going to be in the spotlight, he will make very good use of his time there.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Friend of the Briefing Jonathan S. gets us going today:

Looking at that picture of Mr. Talarico, I wonder who was doing the most sweating: him, or the copper pipe he was, ah, torching?? And, seeing no evidence of any "flux", was he fluxing, flexing, or flummoxed? (Some may not know that "flux" is a compound often used in combining copper pieces, like a piece of straight pipe to a "Tee-connector". I helped an uncle do some plumbing back in the early 80's.) As John Wayne said in one (or more) of his movies, "Ya done good, pilgrim"!

I was really thrown by the country day school chem lab smock Talarico was wearing. It seemed to kneecap the intended effect of the picture. Someday, the Dem higher-ups will realize that their candidates wouldn't have to work so hard to fake being normal if they weren't all fly-torturing weirdos. Today is not that day.

Charlotte S. (no relation to Jonathan) is also a Friend of the Briefing:

Dear Kruiser-Man, I, too, liked the line "I'm too busy to research a cure for stupid." I regret to inform you, however, that there is no cure for stupid. It's like being dead; you can't fix it. MB is my favorite read in the morning. Best regards, Charlotte

I don't know, Charlotte, I have a lot of conservative friends who were Democrats when they were younger. Some kind of healing happened there. I am proud to say that I never had a wandering liberal phase in my life.

George S.G. writes:

Kruiser, I'm old enough to remember when Bozo O'Rourke was going to beat Ted Cruz, and out-of-state Democrats pumped $50M dollars into his campaign. Admittedly, he didn't lose by double digits as I had expected, but it wasn't even close. The only thing Talarico has going for him now is that he's all over the airwaves with prevaricating ads, while I have yet to see/hear anything for Paxton. Ideally, these "sky is falling" predictions will energize Republicans to make Talarico's defeat even more impressive.

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After the red trickle insanity of the 2022 midterms, I don't boldly predict victory for any Republican candidate. I have too many decades of watching the GOP screw up to ever brim with optimism again. More Republicans have to learn how to not aim at their own feet when they're shooting.

We'll finish with this from Mike S. The subject line for this email was My family has been fighting Commies since 1948 when...

… my mother joined the CIA (it was still on our side back then). Actively killing them started when Uncle Jim landed at Inchon, marched to Chosin, then clawed his way out. Dad’s first war was Korea. He and Jim both pulled tours in ‘Nam. Looks like I may get a chance to actually drop a few Commies in the next several years. It is, after all, a fine family tradition.

Your family picnics must be lit.

Lively correspondence this week! Thanks to all!

Everything Isn't Awful

Rites of passage in colder climes are weird.

The penguins welcomed her as one of them pic.twitter.com/omWuzFnnBU — That's Freaking Amazing (@DesireToSee) July 29, 2026

PJ Media

Me. Dem Insurgents Prove Yet Again That Voters Need More Than 'We Hate the Other Guys'

VodkaPundit. NASA's Jared Isaacman Wants America Back on the Moon — and Beyond

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Keeping the W in the WNBA

Spanish Leftists' Push to Replace 'Right-Wingers and Racists' With Migrants: Is It Full Speed Ahead?

🚢Happy (Late) Birthday to the U.S. Coast Guard

A Secret Cuban CIA Task Force?

All Politics Are Local. Just Ask Ex-Squad Member Cori Bush.

Islam Sanctifies Men’s Basest and Most Evil Instincts

Cool. Tuesday Primaries Brought the Democrats No Closer to Figuring Out Who Will Lead Them

Hormuz and the End of the Democrats

Shri Thanedar Lost and I'm Conflicted About It

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Um...Wait, What? Chris Cuomo Justifies Vaccine Heart Damage in Kids Because ‘Very Few’ Affected

Max Miller Destroys His Career in Disastrous, Shambolic CNN Interview

Hasan Piker, Abdul El-Sayed, and Voters Who Can Read the Room

Mexico Must Prove Its Government Is Stronger Than the Cartels

Townhall Mothership

With That Development, We Know Why Anthony Fauci Hired *THAT* Kind of Lawyer

There's a Problem With James Talarico's Newest Campaign Ad

#Evergreen. Bernie Sanders Is Lying Through His Teeth

Turns Out Francesca Hong's Chief of Staff Doesn't Like White People, Either

Colorado Paper Calls Out Delusional Democrats on Gun Control Efforts

Cam&Co. ATF's Proposed Rule Changes Reach Major Deadline

Gun Control Doesn't Stop Mass Shootings, It Helps Mass Killers

Did Russia Just Try to Extend the War With Ukraine Into Germany?

Larry Niven, Call Your Office

Your Scary AI Story of the Week

America’s Most Rat-Infested City Now Battles Medieval Disease

Trump Talks Wins in NV — and Dems' Embrace of 'Deadly Ideology of Misery and Squalor' in Midterms

Grab the Popcorn: The Left Is Big Mad Over What Jasmine Crockett Just Said About James Talarico

Democrats Boycott Meeting on Influence of Muslim Brotherhood in the US as 'Political Creepshow'

For turkeys, maybe. Brihana Joy Gray Declares Thanksgiving Is a Holiday About Genocide

OUCH! Zohran Mamdani's Anti-Police Rhetoric Came Back to Bite Him at an NYPD Event

VIP

#MeToo. I'm Heading Back to Michigan. Am I Going to Need a Swastika Prayer Rug?

If I Was a Cartel, I'd Be Terrified Right About Now

‘Damn the Torpedoes’: Facing Terrorists With Farragut’s Spirit

Is America Losing the Future? China's Relentless Drive to Beat the U.S. to Tomorrow.

How Beholden Is the Left to the Trans Cult?

The Mafia Don’s Long Fall From Grace

Racism Goes Both Ways. One Way Can't Cure the Other.

The Revolution Is On, Comrades: Hasan Piker Says No Reconciliation With Dem Establishment

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PATCO Bet Reagan Would Fold. He Fired Them Instead.

Around the Interwebz

Ouch. Ted Lasso's season 4 premiere could've been an email

SpaceX claims Starlink Mobile will be better than AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon

7 of Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Travel Destinations—And Why

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Van Gogh often compared painting to writing. Each brushstroke was a sentence in color; each canvas, a confession.



His art became a form of correspondence—letters written not in words, but in paint and feeling. #artbots #vangogh pic.twitter.com/W0mMdf6FQ4 — Vincent van Gogh (@vangoghartist) August 5, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/05/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Secondary Print: Daily Caller

Radio: FOX

New Media: Townhall



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview

The White House

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Team USA Reception

Rose Garden

White House Press Pool

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