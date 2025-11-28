The Morning Briefing Classic: TRUMP WINS!

(A note from Kruiser. As I mentioned yesterday, I'll be rerunning "Best Of" editions of the Morning Briefing a few times during the holiday season. Hey, even I need to overindulge and spend time with loved ones. Here's the MB from the day after the election last. A time of Thanksgiving indeed.)

Happy, happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

What a night.

This election celebration edition of the Briefing will be a bit different. There aren't a lot of links because there is really only one story today. The pre-election posts are already obsolete.

Also, I was busy with yet another PJ Media epic live blog until the wee hours of the morning my time. They're always a lot of fun, but last night's was obviously special. Thousands of people, thousands of comments, a good time was had by all. It was like being at a watch party without having to shower or smell other people.

There was, of course, a lot of tension and anxiety at the beginning of the night. Because of the Democrats' relentless assault on election transparency and integrity — especially in recent years — faith in the system has been severely shaken. Any good news in the early going was difficult to get excited about because we were all waiting for news of "irregularities" to start coming in.

Regular readers here know that I have been nothing but pessimistic throughout this election cycle. I knew that all of the signs looked good for Trump as Election Day approached, but I was convinced that the Dems would find some way to blow it all up. Pennsylvania was the biggest surprise for me. I was convinced that the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine in Philadelphia would muck up the works.

It was not to be a night when the Dems' attempts to put their thumbs on the scales would work, however.

That's because Trump was over-performing everywhere, even in blue states. New Jersey and Virginia were closer than anyone expected. He was cutting into traditional Democratic constituencies all over the place. The Dem electorate seemed to quickly remember that it didn't like Kamala Harris very much in the 2020 primaries.

In the end, his numbers were too strong for the Democrats to pull any of their stunts. The New York Times was predicting that he would win the popular vote almost before any other news organization. It was that kind of night. At one point, before CNN had called the race for Trump, Jake Tapper asked John King what they were waiting for. King replied, "Just to see how big the shellacking will be."

One thing I noticed about the CNN coverage is that most of them didn't seem terribly upset. They were definitely caught off-guard in 2016, which is why they had such emotional on-air meltdowns. They were quite prepared for what happened last night.

There will be plenty to write about in the coming days regarding the media's awfulness. There are a lot of lessons to be learned from this election, and the leftists in the MSM will fail to figure any of it out.

Today, let us all revel in the fact that Donald Trump just pulled the Republic back from the brink of commie disaster.

And he did it bigly.

Cats are on another level.. 😨 pic.twitter.com/9ZT779FuZu — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 5, 2024

After RFK Jr. Pledges Water Defluoridation, Propaganda Tsunami Ensues

Iranian 'Morality Police' Detain Woman Who Stripped to Her Underwear to Protest Dress Code

Newsweek Says U.S. Elections Are a Global Joke but for the Wrong Reason

America Unburdens Itself From What Has Been https://t.co/MElsQSK1sE pic.twitter.com/8OpkkqK9Jc — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2024

