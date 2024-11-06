With Trump Victory in Sight, Democrat Election Denialism Commences: What to Expect

As of this writing, at around 1 a.m. Eastern time (mid-day where I am on the other side of the world), the possibility of a Trump win seems likelier than not.

If and when the possibility of a Trump victory turns into a sure thing, we can expect things to get hairy fast.

The two lines of attack the Democrats and their corporate media partners will take to discredit election results, should Trump pull it off, will likely be a.) foreign election interference, and b.) domestic voter intimidation by “white supremacist” groups — both of which narratives have already emerged.

Robert Spencer covered the alleged Russian bomb threats called into Georgia polling stations:

Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (remember him?) claimed that two polling places in Georgia had been forced to close for about thirty minutes because of bomb threats phoned in from Russia. The FBI is investigating, and they wouldn’t lead us astray about a threat coming from Russia, now, would they? There was apparently another bomb threat at a polling place in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the bogus cases against Trump revolves around his phone call with Raffensperger regarding the possibility of voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 election, the reappearance of this man on Election Day 2024 in connection with more election interference allegations is more than a little startling. Trump was trying to stop fraud, and his words have been misrepresented to claim that he was pushing Raffensperger to commit fraud. Raffensperger didn't exactly rush to clear up the misunderstanding. And Russia? Raffensperger traced the threats back to the country that Trump supposedly colluded with to win the 2016 election. It’s unclear what Raffensperger may be up to, and it may all be completely on the up and up, but it bears watching.

Now, per CNN, the number of polling stations targeted by Russians has jumped to twelve.

According to the trusted authorities in the national security state, these Russian bomb threats are not confined to Georgia but rather have been seen in “several states.”

Via FBI (emphasis added):

The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains. None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far. Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities. We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.

On the voter intimidation front, corporate media is claiming that the Proud Boys — a decentralized, relatively tiny men’s club held up as the ultimate domestic terrorist boogeyman — is “on the ground” at polling locations.

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

As Donald Trump yet again tells his supporters he can lose Tuesday only if there's massive voter fraud and as he ramps up violent rhetoric about Democrats and other "enemies," members of the far-right group that put more "boots on the ground" than any other at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, say they're mobilizing. The last time Trump tried to overturn his election loss, the Proud Boys played a critical role, jumping into action on Jan. 6 just weeks after Trump gave the group a major recruitment boost by telling it to “stand back and stand by” during a presidential debate. The group, which was “thirsting for violence and organizing for action,” sent members to the Capitol to act as “Donald Trump’s army,” federal prosecutors said later. Several Proud Boys leaders were ultimately convicted of seditious conspiracy and are still in prison, including former chairman Enrique Tarrio, who is serving 22 years, the longest sentence given to any Jan. 6 defendant… But the decentralized all-male far-right group remains active around the country, and some of its members are openly making plans to get involved in Tuesday’s elections, as Trump closes his campaign by talking about shooting through the media; calls his political opponents “evil,” “dangerous” and “the enemy within”; and spreads more baseless predictions of election fraud. At least 30 of the 34 active and public Telegram channels operated by Proud Boys chapters across the country have once again been rallying support for Trump, posting pro-Trump content since the beginning of October, according to an analysis by Advance Democracy, a nonprofit research organization. Many groups are posting memes and content that suggest that the 2024 election will be stolen from Trump. Two Proud Boys chapters, both based in Ohio, say they'll be watching the polls on Election Day, according to posts reviewed by NBC News. The Proud Boys of Columbus recently posted a claim that they had enrolled members as poll watchers and poll workers.

In a similar vein, the “Grand Dragon of Trump Klan #124” in Texas Hill country — who would believe this guy, if he and his organization exist at all, is not on the federal payroll? — is terrorizing Kamala Harris voters by mail.

Via Fortune (emphasis added):

In an election year that has been filled with ugliness, things are getting even worse in the Texas Hill Country as an individual or group calling itself the “Trump Klan” is leaving messages threatening would-be voters for Kamala Harris. Law enforcement officials in San Marcos, Texas, confirm they have received several reports of what appears to be an attempt at voter intimidation by supporters of Donald Trump. Citizens have found flyers attached to campaign signs saying the owner has been “identified” and is now in the group’s “National Database of miscreant Harris supporters.” The flyer, in full, reads as follows: Greetings! You have been identified and are now in our National Database of miscreant Harris supporters, either by social interactions with your neighbors who are on our investigations team, or by yard signs, or vehicle bumper stickers. Rather than the hangman’s noose of the old days, you are now guaranteed that once the magnificent Donald Trump assumes the Presidency again YOU will be IRS tax audited going all the way back to your very first tax return–and at a minimum–4 years of painful misery and attorney’s fees. Sincerely, The Grand Dragon of Trump Klan #124; San Marcos, TX

Here at PJ Media, we’ll keep an eye on these kinds of subversive corporate media narratives and inform our readers accordingly as the election fallout unfolds.