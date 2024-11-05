Election Chicanery Update: Is It Happening? Sure Looks Like It

In the last days of the campaign and on Election Day itself, as the polls looked better and better for Donald Trump, his supporters said it again and again: Trump is headed for a comfortable victory — if it’s a free and fair election. We shall see if it is, but the whole world is bracing for Democrat attempts to put Kamala Harris into the White House via mail-in ballots, recounts, and questionable data from voting machines, while the Democrats themselves are claiming that they’re ready to head off any attempt by Bad Orange Man to “steal the election” by calling out voter fraud. So, are efforts to steal the election underway on Election Day? There are indications to that effect.

Advertisement

At 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Rhode Island Republican Senate candidate Patricia Morgan wrote on X: “My campaign has received disturbing reports of official ballots being used to mislead voters in Portsmouth. Current State Representative Michelle McGaw and the wife of former RI Senator Seveney have been stationed outside polling locations, distributing official Rhode Island ballots that are purposely defaced. These ballots have Democrats pre-selected, while Republican candidates’ names are whited out, making it impossible for voters to make an informed choice.”

Indeed. Morgan posted an accompanying photograph, showing what was labeled as a “State of Rhode Island Official Ballot” that listed Kamala Harris as the only candidate for president. That might be a reliable representation of what the Democrats hope they will have achieved by 2028, but in 2024, voters can still choose Donald Trump (or Cornel West or Jill Stein). Morgan added: “My campaign has filed an official complaint with the Rhode Island Secretary of State, demanding an urgent investigation into this clear violation of election integrity.”

Meanwhile, there appears to be a big mess in Pennsylvania. One voter wrote: “Standing in line at my polling place. Poll worker just came out and announced that Allegheny County didn’t send the necessary paperwork for one of the 2 districts at this polling location and one of the necessary officials hasn’t shown up yet. They’re separating the 2 districts and allowing 1 district to vote. This is unacceptable.” Yes, it is. And what a remarkable coincidence that it would happen in one of the most hotly contested states in the nation.

Advertisement

In another battleground state, Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (remember him?) claimed that two polling places in Georgia had been forced to close for about thirty minutes because of bomb threats phoned in from Russia. The FBI is investigating, and they wouldn’t lead us astray about a threat coming from Russia, now, would they? There was apparently another bomb threat at a polling place in Jacksonville, Florida.

As one of the bogus cases against Trump revolves around his phone call with Raffensperger regarding the possibility of voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 election, the reappearance of this man on Election Day 2024 in connection with more election interference allegations is more than a little startling. Trump was trying to stop fraud, and his words have been misrepresented to claim that he was pushing Raffensperger to commit fraud. Raffensperger didn't exactly rush to clear up the misunderstanding. And Russia? Raffensperger traced the threats back to the country that Trump supposedly colluded with to win the 2016 election. It’s unclear what Raffensperger may be up to, and it may all be completely on the up and up, but it bears watching.

A report from Arizona states that “voting Machines are DOWN all throughout Apache county, Arizona— Voters are being turned away without being able to cast their ballot. The Navaho Nation President Buu Nygren says those who may be turned away should ask for a provisional ballot and to bring a photo ID to vote. This is a mess… third world elections.” Yep. Looks that way.

Advertisement

Related: Newsweek Says U.S. Elections Are a Global Joke but for the Wrong Reason

No election chicanery update would be complete without news from Michigan. Fox 2 Detroit reported early Monday afternoon, "One of Northville's two voting precincts is closed on Election Day due to a gas leak. The city reported around 12:30 p.m. that Precinct 1 at the Community Center on Main Street was closed for voting. Voters who normally go to that precinct should go to Hillside Middle School to cast their ballots until the leak is resolved.” A gas leak, eh? Remember in 2020, when Trump was leading in Georgia, but the vote counting had to be stopped because of a water main break, after which Old Joe took the lead? Yeah, so do I.

One thing is certain: if cheating is the only way the Democrats can win this election, then they’ll cheat. We can only hope they’ll get caught in sufficient numbers to ensure that the election accurately reflects the will of the American people.