Street Chaos Imminent? Consider the Post-Election Anarchy of 2016

The best predictor of future behavior, as the truism goes, is past behavior.

And leftist mobs’ favorite behavior in the world is rioting for pseudo-noble causes.

Advertisement

An antifa goon, ensconced warmly in this black veil of anonymity, Molotov cocktail in hand, next to a burning tire alight with the righteous Maoist fury, painting the night sky orange with his comrades, is as at home as a fish in water.

As PJ Media’s Victoria Taft covered recently, it’s not lost on the governing authorities of blue cities across the country that perhaps no occasion offers a greater excuse to burn down civilization than the election of a literal fascist, and so are preparing accordingly.

Related: New Hollywood Hate Flick: White People ‘The Most Dangerous Animal on the Planet’

What will Tuesday night — or whichever night the corporate media gets around to crowning a winner — look like?

For a brief refresher, let’s journey back in time to recall what these people did in 2016 in the aftermath of the first Trump victory.

Via BBC, November 11, 2016 (emphasis added):

Overnight protests against the election of Donald Trump as US president turned violent in Portland, Oregon. About 4,000 demonstrators gathered in the centre of the western city. Some smashed shop and car windows, threw firecrackers and set rubbish alight… The protesters, mainly young people, say a Trump presidency would create deep divisions along racial and gender lines.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Will Team Walz-Harris pour water or gasoline on the literal and metaphorical fires set to erupt?

Don’t count on it; Walz’s uber-creepy wife once opined that she opened the windows during the 2020 Summer of Love BLM chaos, when rioters torched the city — you know, just to soak in the historic civil rights moment of rampant property destruction by mostly uninformed morons just happy to have a socially sanctioned excuse to torch and loot Target.

Advertisement

Here is a bizarre clip from an interview with Gwen Walz stating that she left her windows open during the Minneapolis Riots so she could smell the burning tires.



Her daughter also coordinated with rioters to let them know that the National Guard would not be activated one night. pic.twitter.com/ityW100Z4y — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 6, 2024

Related: Related: Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Caught on Hidden Camera Admitting January 6 Was a Hoax

So no, there don’t appear to be any adults in the room.

Editor’s note: Irrespective of who wins this crucial election, PJ Media and all of our sister sites will remain engaged on the frontlines of the information war as the vanguard of independent media.

Given the oppositional and independent nature of our operation, we’ll remain a target for Big Tech censorship.

If you appreciate the journalism we offer, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending us financial support.

Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your new VIP membership.