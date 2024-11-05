Some Music to Calm Election Craziness

I am getting texts, phone calls, and emails from people who have those election jitters. I'll let you in on a little statistical secret: The election ended about an hour after the polls opened. Unlike other races, the odds before post time in the Kentucky Derby are set hours before the race by the betting of large crowds. Ditto for elections in which huge numbers of people line up to vote. Rarely is there a come-from-behind after that. In elections, as in horse racing, early speed counts for a lot. It is called the universal bias for a reason.

Some folks we like will win. Some will lose. So, to cut down on the antacids before the vote is in, or the national hangover or celebration after it ends, let's have a little music maestro. So be of good cheer. God has a plan. He has a future for each of us.

As John Henry Newman said in the 19th Century: “God has created me to do Him some definite service. He has committed some work to me, which He has not committed to another. I have my mission. I may never know it in this life, but I shall be told it in the next. I am a link in a chain, a bond of connection between persons. He has not created me for naught. I shall do good; I shall do His work. I shall be an angel of peace, a preacher of truth in my own place, while not intending it if I do but keep His commandments. Therefore, I will trust Him; whatever I am, I can never be thrown away. If I am in sickness, my sickness may serve Him; in perplexity, my perplexity may serve Him. If I am in sorrow, my sorrow may serve Him. He does nothing in vain. He knows what He is about. He may take away my friends. He may throw me among strangers. He may make me feel desolate, make my spirits sink, hide my future from me. Still, He knows what He is about.”

And now, all the campaign promises are done. And like the Big Rock Candy Mountain, they will contain surprises.

And a little luck never hurts. Will luck be a lady tonight? Time will tell.

As for all the campaign donations that have been spent, easy come, easy go. Sadly, politics is all about money these days.

Keep the sporting spirit in victory or defeat. The next campaign begins the day after this one ends.

And for those who defied the odds.

And for those facing defeat.

There is not much one can say. If the socialists get in, expect trouble. If they don't, expect trouble. As Rudyard Kipling said, there is no discharge in the war. And with a divided country, that is especially true. But when wooing the voters never give up. There is always another election.

Ambrose Bierce said, “Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich, by promising to protect each from the other.” However, the socialist capitalist battle has been going on for the last 100 years in the United States. Will this election settle it? We will see. Here is a strange talking sequence from almost 100 years ago. Even the bums rejected socialism then. Will that continue?

What more can we say? W.H. Auden's poem sums up the future:

"When Statesmen gravely say, We must be realistic,

The chances are they're weak and, therefore, pacifistic,

But when they speak of Principles, look out: perhaps

Their generals are already poring over maps."

Let's end on an optimistic note with Louis Armstrong.