Still worried about the steal?
Holy s***.
FLIP ALERT: With an estimated 90% reporting, Trump leads 53% to 46.6% in Baldwin County, GA, a county won by Biden in 2020 by one point.— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 6, 2024
*** The county's population is roughly 40% African American.
If CNN was smart, they'd flip to conservative-leaning content whenever FOX News commercials. Give 'em a chance to gain / retain some viewers.
If this pans out, this is the worst news Kamala has gotten yet tonight.
NBC Exit Polls Pennsylvania independent voters:— OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 6, 2024
🔴 Trump 50% (+6)
🔵 Harris 44%
I can verify that we are not paying Special Snowflake! (Thank you for your kind words!)
CNN says Harris not confident about Georgia and North Carolina
We are here for our VIPs, damn near 24/7.
Especially when all of the employment & growth numbers under Biden-Harris are revealed to be fake.
You, of course, mean my Washington Huskies.
Maybe we can buy the Senate seat from her for $24 worth of old beads & trinkets?
CNN exit poll top issues in Georgia— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 5, 2024
Economy: 40%
Democracy: 28%
Abortion: 14%
Immigration: 11%
Foreign Policy: 3%
Whom Georgians Trust to Handle a Crisis
51% Trump
47% Harris
Trump's looking west to Arizona
Go Dawgs!
Giddy-up!
Amish turn out for Pennsylvania vote in ‘unprecedented numbers’: source https://t.co/4auRGNnB6h pic.twitter.com/bc9ihzHXu5— New York Post (@nypost) November 6, 2024
Pocahontas wins a third term in Massachusetts...
If Loudon County mirrors the statewide swing, then Virginia is going to be VERY close.— Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 6, 2024
It's an 8-point swing to Trump from 2020, with 95% reported.
"All roads lead to a recession."
That's beautiful, Chris. #GoBucks
Pollster Rich Barris on the breadth of Trump's win in Florida:
Donald Trump has now exceeded our polling margin in Florida (11pts) which I already could not believe to be possible.— Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 6, 2024
I published because the numbers are the numbers. But it was a difficult one to drop because it's insane.
If Trump numbers hold, the media will finally acknowledge we're in a recession...
...and blame Trump.
My county is still not showing any votes. 😡
I have to eat something before my stomach starts its Blue Wall anticipation ulcer.
Ditto.
Right on!
In other news:
The full top 25 rankings of the first College Football Playoff reveal of the season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6cavXZ0aPy— ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2024
I'm pretty sure if you drink that you'll drown in the hot tub.
Kahlua update from PJ Media readers on X
November 6, 2024
If Trump's numbers hold, I have a funny feeling we're gonna be treated to a flood of news stories about "toxic masculinity" over the next few months...
Kahlua update from PJ Media readers on X
November 6, 2024