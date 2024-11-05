Contributor
seconds ago Matt Margolis
Still worried about the steal?

Contributor
1 min ago Stephen Green

Holy s***.

Contributor
1 min ago Stephen Green
Contributor
1 min ago Scott Pinsker
If CNN was smart, they'd flip to conservative-leaning content whenever FOX News commercials. Give 'em a chance to gain / retain some viewers.

Contributor
2 mins ago Matt Margolis
If this pans out, this is the worst news Kamala has gotten yet tonight.

Contributor
2 mins ago Paula Bolyard
I can verify that we are not paying Special Snowflake! (Thank you for your kind words!)

Contributor
2 mins ago Catherine Salgado
CNN says Harris not confident about Georgia and North Carolina

Contributor
3 mins ago Stephen Green
We are here for our VIPs, damn near 24/7.

Contributor
3 mins ago Bryan S. Jung
Especially when all of the employment & growth numbers under Biden-Harris are revealed to be fake.

Contributor
8 mins ago Matt Margolis

If Trump numbers hold, the media will finally acknowledge we're in a recession...

...and blame Trump.

Contributor
4 mins ago Victoria Taft
You, of course, mean my Washington Huskies. 

Contributor
4 mins ago Chris Queen

Go Dawgs!

via GIPHY

Contributor
4 mins ago Scott Pinsker
Maybe we can buy the Senate seat from her for $24 worth of old beads & trinkets?

Contributor
5 mins ago Robert Spencer

Pocahontas wins a third term in Massachusetts...

Contributor
4 mins ago Chris Queen
Contributor
4 mins ago Victoria Taft
Trump's looking west to Arizona

Contributor
4 mins ago Chris Queen
Go Dawgs!

via GIPHY

Contributor
7 mins ago Gwendolyn Sims

That's beautiful, Chris. #GoBucks

Contributor
5 mins ago Stephen Kruiser
Giddy-up!

Contributor
5 mins ago Robert Spencer
Contributor
5 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Contributor
7 mins ago Victoria Taft
"All roads lead to a recession." 

Contributor
8 mins ago Matt Margolis

Contributor
7 mins ago Gwendolyn Sims
Contributor
7 mins ago Victoria Taft
Pollster Rich Barris on the breadth of Trump's win in Florida:

 

Contributor
8 mins ago Matt Margolis
Contributor
8 mins ago Chris Queen
My county is still not showing any votes. 😡

Contributor
10 mins ago Stephen Kruiser
I have to eat something before my stomach starts its Blue Wall anticipation ulcer.

Contributor
10 mins ago Stephen Green
Contributor
12 mins ago Scott Pinsker

If Trump's numbers hold, I have a funny feeling we're gonna be treated to a flood of news stories about "toxic masculinity" over the next few months...

Contributor
11 mins ago Matt Margolis
Ditto.

Contributor
11 mins ago Stephen Green
Speaking as a guy who supported DeSantis during the primaries, I'm not sad he lost. The GOP needs Trump to vindicate what happened in 2020. Besides, DeSantis ran a bad primary campaign but I think — hope? — he needed to get one under his belt to do better in 2028.
Contributor
11 mins ago Victoria Taft
Right on! 

Contributor
15 mins ago Stephen Green
Patrick Ruffini is a good-guy data nerd and I just asked him for his take on the Mark Elias thing about Georgia that Victoria posted a few minutes ago. Patrick's a busy man tonight, but hopefully he'll get back to me.
Contributor
11 mins ago Stephen Green
Contributor
11 mins ago Chris Queen
In other news: 

Contributor
12 mins ago Victoria Taft
I'm pretty sure if you drink that you'll drown in the hot tub. 

Contributor
12 mins ago Victoria Taft

Kahlua update from PJ Media readers on X

Contributor
12 mins ago Scott Pinsker
If Trump's numbers hold, I have a funny feeling we're gonna be treated to a flood of news stories about "toxic masculinity" over the next few months...

Contributor
12 mins ago Victoria Taft
