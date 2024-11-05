BREAKING: Trump Wins N. Carolina

DDHQ projects that Donald Trump will win N. Carolina.

At publishing time, Trump leads Kamala Harris, 51.2% to 47.4%.

One of the most consequential battleground states in the fraught 2024 national election, North Carolina, has been called in favor of former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio).

Advertisement

2024 marks the first general election in which North Carolina's new photo ID requirement has been in effect for in-person voting (early or on Election Day). A photocopy of an acceptable ID is now required for mail voters.

Another first for the Tar Heel State this year is an increase in the number of its Electoral College votes — from 15 in 2020 to 16 in 2024. The increase in electoral power is a result of population gains in the state reflected in the 2020 census.

Polls closed in North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. The North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) expected 98% of the vote to be tabulated and reported on Election Night, though it stresses that this will be an unofficial result.

Election night results are always unofficial. Elections are not over on election night. In the days after the election, bipartisan election officials in all 100 counties will ensure every eligible ballot is counted. They will audit and ultimately certify the results. This is called the “canvass” process, and it occurs after every election. For local contests, the county boards will certify results on Nov. 15. For all other contests, the State Board will certify final results on Nov. 26.

Advertisement

North Carolina completed a 17-day period of early voting on Sunday. During that time, nearly four and a half million people voted — roughly 80% of the state electorate. Unaffiliated voters had cast 1,524,456 ballots, Republicans 1,478,746, and Democrats 1,437,281.