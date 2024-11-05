BREAKING: Trump Wins Ohio

It wasn't considered a swing state this year. Still, DDHQ had Ohio rated at "likely R" rather than "solid R." Kamala Harris pulled ahead quickly in the Buckeye State when all the blue counties reported early. As red counties began to come in, it was clear that Trump would easily take the lead.

Ohio has now been called for Trump. At publishing time, Trump is ahead 53.6% to 45.5%, with 50% reporting. Trump is ahead by around 300,000 votes, and there are no blue counties left for Democrats to take.

I wrote on Monday:

If Ohio is such a red state, why is there any uncertainty about the election outcome? One word: abortion. Democrats have been running hard on abortion, lying about it in endless ads, telling women that if Trump wins, women with miscarriages will die. Last year, Ohio voters approved a ballot measure that enshrined abortion in the state constitution, 57-43, in large part based on the left's deceptive fear-mongering. The other unknowns: How many women will vote for Kamala Harris solely because she is a woman or because of her race?

How many pro-life voters will stay home because of Trump's softened stance on abortion?

How many Democrats and independents will vote for Trump because of his vow not to push for an abortion ban?

The race to be Ohio's next senator is still up in the air. Currently, Republican Bernie Moreno leads Dem Sherrod Brown 49.5% to 47.6%. Only 89,000 votes separate the candidates, and guess what? Don Kissick, the Libertarian candidate, has 89,000 votes. He could end up being the spoiler, but it's not clear in which direction yet.