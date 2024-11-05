BREAKING: Trump Wins Georgia

Former President Donald Trump won Georgia's election on Tuesday night and the state's 16 Electoral College votes along with it. Trump won 51.2% to Kamala Harris' 48%. This result came with record-setting vote totals throughout the Peach State.

As everyone predicted throughout the election season, the race was tight, with about 150,000 votes separating the two candidates. Also unsurprisingly, the metro Atlanta area went primarily for Harris, while more rural areas broke for Trump.

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Georgia.#DecisionMade: 10:26 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/9Jhl9PSVkq pic.twitter.com/FKA3zhaQn4 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

One of the most interesting trends is how well Trump performed in majority-black counties in South Georgia. Despite problems in metro Atlanta's mostly Democrat counties, late vote counts didn't give Harris the edge she hoped for.

Trump benefited from Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and the political machine he has built over his term and a half in the Governor's Mansion. The governor and the former president mended their longstanding tiff, but even before they reconciled, Kemp was mobilizing donors and volunteers to get Republican candidates elected.

Trump also leaned on Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.) and members of the state's Republican congressional delegation, including Reps. Mike Collins and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). He campaigned throughout the state, and he made an impression on voters with his response to Hurricane Helene after it tore through the Southeast.

In my election preview column from Monday, I wrote, "Georgia is more of a red state than most pundits are willing to give it credit for; however, the outsize influence of metro Atlanta, other urban areas, and college towns has helped Democrats get more of a leg up in recent years." Thankfully, my home state proved me right.

The makeup of Georgia's congressional delegation remains unchanged, with all eight incumbent Republicans and all five incumbent Democrats winning reelection. Brian Jack will succeed outgoing Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) in the 3rd District. Georgia will not have a Senate election until 2026.

As of this writing, all three of Georgia's ballot questions look like they're going to pass by slim margins. Republicans look to hold onto both majorities in the General Assembly as well.

