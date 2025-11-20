The Morning Briefing: Seriously, How Are the Big Blue Cities Still Standing?!?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yntwythyll loved a good slathering of oleo on his "Cranberry/Cheddar Surprise" scones.

Advertisement

America's three biggest cities — New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago — are all reeling from the effects of Democrats being in charge for too long. Chicago has suffered the longest, of course. The Windy City treats Republicans like pests that necessitate frequent treatments by exterminators.

Los Angeles — my second hometown — has had one Republican mayor in my lifetime, and he left office in 2001. New York City has had a little more Republican influence in the last 50 years, but that was all over at the beginning of this century.

There is a massive difference between being governed by 20th century and early 21st century Democrats and what the party has become in 2025. When Zohran Mamdani gets into office, he won't be reminding any older Manhattanites of Ed Koch or David Dinkins. In Los Angeles, Karen Bass has more in common with the late Fidel Castro than she does with Tom Bradley.

Democrats have been wreaking havoc in these cities at such a furious pace that one wonders how long before any of them are in full Escape From New York mode. New York has struggled mightily under Eric Adams' chaotic one term, which followed eight years of Bill de Blasio's commie flailing. Karen Bass stood around with a blank look on her face while her city burned.

In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson is now the epitome of "be careful what you wish for." Chicago voters couldn't wait to give former Dem in charge Lori Lightfoot the bum's rush and replaced her with a brainless teachers' union puppet in Johnson. That's going super well. This is from my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green:

Advertisement

Then there's Johnson's proposal to tax social media, which might not even be legal. YOLO, right? And Another Thing: Commercial real estate reportedly lost $400 million in value since the previous assessment, putting a bigger property tax burden on homeowners. Johnson doesn't seem to have a plan for that, maybe because he never saw a tax he wanted to cut. Meanwhile, the city's pension system is an underfunded wreck that taxes can't fix, because there won't be any sheep left to shear — er, people and businesses left to tax — if the city imposed taxes big enough.

Stephen's column is about the hot mess fighting among Chicago Dems that's creating a state of what he calls "paralysis" in the city. One thing the Democrats are very good at is finding different ways to screw up the cities they run.

Democrats love to talk about "sustainability" when they're in Climate Commie mode. The trajectories of the three cities that we're discussing today don't seem sustainable at all. None are quite in the doom spiral that San Francisco is, but that's only because they are all much larger and take longer to destroy. Los Angeles and New York also still benefit from a steady influx of young, idealistic entertainers who move to one of the two almost reflexively. Still, they're not bringing in enough money to make up for middle and upper middle class residents who are fleeing to places like Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Advertisement

It's legit to ask if the Democrats can completely destroy the one or all of the three most populous cities in the United States of America. Ten years ago, I would have bet on an eventual course-correction in New York and Los Angeles. Chicago has been actively seeking "lost cause" status for a long time.

Now, I think any insane eventuality is on the table when it comes to the Trump-era Dems. I don't expect the post-Trump Democrats to get any better. I have a deep fondness for all three of the cities, each of which played an important role at different times in my stand-up career. My daughter was born and raised in Los Angeles. It's already heartbreaking to see what the Democrats have done there just in the time since I've left.

Democrats ruin everything they touch now. It's a stretch to hope for anything different.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Why aren’t more people talking about this pic.twitter.com/LIHDmQme66 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 19, 2025

PJ Media

Kruiser and Queen. Faith All Over the Place, Ep. 21: Apologetics Isn't the Study of Saying You're Sorry With Dr. Evan Posey

Advertisement

VodkaPundit. Jeff Bezos: Stuck in the Middle With Blue

New York's Bail Reform Has Not Made Anyone Safer. Here Are the Receipts.

Homan: ICE Has Found 30,000 Migrant Children Who Were Trafficked Under Biden

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Endgame: Chicago

Jack Smith’s Assistant Referred to DOJ for Prosecution

Oh. Maduro’s Backup Plan? Jesus, Apparently

I Didn't Have Nicki Minaj Delivering a UN Speech on Behalf of Persecuted Christians on My 2025 Bingo Card

You Can Do More to Be Pro-Life Than Just Talk About It

They're Playing Christmas Music in the Dollar General, Y'all

How Islam Caused — and Is Again Causing — a Dark Age in Europe

The Hidden Toll of America’s Sports-Betting Obsession

Poland Promises Payback After Terror Strikes Its Rail Line

NTSB: Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Due to One Very Small Wire

The RESTOR Act to Repeal the 19th Amendment

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Affordability, and Epstein (Oh My!): How Trump Battles Back

HBO Documentary Attacks School Safety Industry to Advance Gun-Control Agenda

Notre Dame Trades Tradition for Trendy Clichés

Stossel. Our Golden Age

Shapiro. The Epstein Grifters

Townhall Mothership

Federal Grand Jury Charges Congresswoman With Alleged Theft of Disaster Relief Money

More of this. Two Men Charged Over Impeding Immigration Officials in North Carolina

Duo Convicted in $100M Adderall Distribution and Health Care Fraud Scheme

Advertisement

Are We Shocked the Biden FBI Did This During the Trump Assassination Investigation?

Mother Jones and The Trace Are Very Upset That DOJ Is Defending All Civil Rights Now

Well...That Didn't Take Long. New Glock Model Already Outfitted with Full-Auto Switch

The Gun Control Debate in Minnesota Just Got Exponentially Dumber

Dissent: '...the Most Blatant Exercise of Judicial Activism That I Have Ever Witnessed'

That New Japanese Prime Minister Is One Feisty Chica

Um...Irony: Free Speech Documentary Canceled Because It Doesn't Align With Theatre's 'Values'

Paid to Hate: CAIR Caught Handing Out $1,000 Checks to Campus Antisemites

Sen. Majority Leader Thune Signals End to Further Democrat Shutdown Shenanigans With ‘Old Fashioned' Move

New Trump-Negotiated Ukraine Peace Plan Promises Russia What It Couldn't Win in 44 Months of Brutal War

Shut it, Imp. Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'

Dems love filth. Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House

Border Commander Greg Bovino Responds to Woman Who Says She'll Stab ICE Agents With a Screwdriver

VIP

‘Now We Are Engaged in a Great Civil War’

What Our Grandfathers Taught Us, And What America Is Losing Without Them

The First and Second Ladies Visit Camp Lejeune

The Wonderful Reason Why CNN Is Leaving Argentina

'Keep Your Shirt On!' Why Are Liberals Always Angry and Naked?

Advertisement

Commies, Meet Reality: Mamdani Begs for Money After Promising Free Stuff

New Series 'Pluribus' Perfectly Illustrates How Left-Wing Collectivism Destroys the Soul

Glow, Baby, Glow! Trump Administration Approves $1 Billion Loan to Restart Three Mile Island Reactors

Kim Kardashian Just Did Everyone a Favor by Failing the Bar Exam but Not for the Reason You May Think

Want to Save the World? Make More Movies

‘Contempt for Pretty Much Everything’

Endless Invasions, Occupations, and Tyrants: When a Country Cannot Catch a Break

Around the Interwebz

👏👏👏‘The Simpsons’ Gets Dedicated Channel On Disney+ Streaming Every Episode In Order, 24/7

Massive Cloudflare outage was triggered by file that suddenly doubled in size

The board game Ink will make you think

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/19/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: Sinclair

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

New Media: Daily Wire

Secondary Print: New York Post

Radio: AP

EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Freed Israeli Hostages and their Families

State Dining Room

Closed Press

Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.