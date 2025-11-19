Jack Smith’s Assistant Referred to DOJ for Prosecution

The House Judiciary Committee has referred a close associate of disgraced Biden administration attack dog Jack Smith for criminal prosecution.

Unconstitutionally appointed DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team conducted one of the most politically charged legal campaigns in history against Donald Trump. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) issued a press release on Nov. 19 announcing he referred Thomas Windom, the former Senior Assistant Special Counsel to Jack Smith, to the Trump-Bondi Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal prosecution. Windom refused to answer almost every question during a deposition.

Advertisement

The referral urges Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate potential violations of 18 U.S.C. § 1505, which involves illegal actions obstructing a congressional investigation. Windom did obstruct the investigation into Smith and his weaponization of justice in more than one way, the committee accuses.

Windom, the Judiciary Committee believes, has important firsthand information about Smith, which he refuses to disclose, an “intentional, corrupt effort to thwart the Committee's inquiry.”

For Our VIPs: ‘Now We Are Engaged in a Great Civil War’

Jordan’s press release provided some details on the topics where Windom obstructed the inquiry:

• Knowledge of a February 2021 proposal that J.P. Cooney brought to the FBI to investigate President Trump and the individuals within his orbit; • Interactions with and materials obtained from the January 6th Select Committee; • Information related to the surveillance of Representative Scott Perry and the seizure of his cell phone; • Information related to how many other Members of Congress were investigated as part of the Arctic Frost investigation and the Jack Smith investigation; and • Communications with FBI officials related to potential evidence in the possession of the Willard Hotel.

Advertisement

Last month, an investigation uncovered how Smith not only aggressively targeted Trump, but he also spied on eight Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). His spying later turned out to be much more comprehensive even than that, as Smith had actually targeted the entirety of Republican leadership. This included more than 430 individuals and organizations, such as the Republican Attorneys General Association, Trump White House advisers, and Turning Point USA. The Biden administration also gave Trump‘s government phone to Smith.

Interestingly, former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.) — a previous target of Jack Smith — gave an exclusive interview to PJ Media in which he said that he brought evidence of Smith’s prosecutorial misconduct to Graham’s attention back in 2019. Renzi accused then-Senate Judiciary Chair Graham of ignoring the allegations, as multiple of his interns at the time were on loan from the DOJ and worked with Smith.

The House Judiciary Committee continues to investigate Arctic Frost and the scandalous political co-opting of our justice system under Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and federal investigations. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.